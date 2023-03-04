Seth Rogen Reveals Voice Cast of New ‘Ninja Turtles’ Movie

We’re still waiting on the first trailer for the Seth Rogen-produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated movie, but today at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Rogen did reveal the voice cast for the movie. If the film itself is half as surreal as the cast of names, it should be quite the sight to behold.

Each of the names announced go its own little title card — here are the five that blew my mind the most...

Yes Post Malone is Ray Fillet. What a world we live in.

As you can see, the film’s official title is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. And here is the full voice cast, at least as announced so far:

Micah Abbey as Donatello

Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo

Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog

Rose Byrne as Leatherhead

Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo

John Cena as Rocksteady

Jackie Chan as Splinter

Ice Cube as Superfly

Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut

Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil

Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman

Post Malone as Ray Fillet

Brady Noon as Raphael

Seth Rogen as Bebop

Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko

Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom

And here is the film’s official synopsis, which pretty much makes it sound like a new version of the classic Ninja Turtles origin story:

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is scheduled to open in theaters on August 4. The first trailer for the movie premieres online on Monday morning. And remember: Post Malone is Ray Fillet. (And Paul Rudd is Mondo Gecko!)

