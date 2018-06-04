Toy Story 4 was originally supposed to open last year. Then it was set to debut just a couple weeks from now before Pixar gave that release date to The Incredibles 2. Now the fourth Woody and Buzz outing is expected to hit theaters next year (for now), but what’s the deal with all the delays?

Annie Potts, who voiced Bo Beep in the first two movies, recently spoke with Radio Times about the upcoming sequel. According to her, Toy Story 4 has faced so many major delays because Pixar allegedly threw out three-quarters of the initial script:

[Toy Story 4] was supposed to come out this year and then they threw out three-quarters of it and rewrote. Usually, it takes – from start to finish – two years. But because they threw most of it in the bin and started over [my time on the project has] been extended a little bit. I’ve done a lot of work on it. They’re funny those Pixar people. They just take their time. It’s very painstaking work. If they don’t like whole sections then they just chuck it and start over again. They have that great creative liberty to do that.

Potts added that she even thought her role was cut from the film at one point, since she didn’t hear from the animation studio for a year and a half. But it sounds like Bo Peep will remain a major part of the new movie. Potts hinted to the outlet that the fourth film will still feature the original plot we heard teased back in 2015: a love story between Woody and Bo Peep.

The sequel has been plagued by other behind the scenes issues. While Pixar chief John Lasseter was initially set to direct, he stepped down to executive produce last year. Then last fall, he took a leave of absence following allegations of sexual misconduct. Disney has recently been said to be discussing his return to the company, but it’s unknown if he’ll be involved at all on the sequel. But Toy Story 4 has also had issues with its screenwriters. Rashida Jones and her writing partner Will McCormack exited the sequel, and Jones later denied reports that her departure had anything to do with Lasseter. Back in January, Stephany Folsom was the latest writer to join the project.

As of now, Toy Story 4 is still set to open on June 21, 2019. Hopefully all goes smoothly from here and the sequel arrives on time.

Check out a gallery of cool Pixar Easter eggs: