Woody and Buzz Are Back in the First ‘Toy Story 5’ Teaser

Woody and Buzz are back together in the first teaser for Toy Story 5.

Although the two best toy buds went their separate ways at the end of Toy Story 4, they’re back in Bonnie’s room in this first look at the Pixar sequel. This early teaser does not reveal how the partners got back together, but it does make it clear that they’ve got a new new toy to deal with together: A tablet voiced by Greta Lee of Past Lives and Tron: Ares. (Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are, of course, back as the voices of Woody and Buzz.)

Watch the Toy Story 5 teaser below:

Here is the first poster for the film as well:

Pixar released two more official stills from the film along with the teaser:

This fifth Toy Story will be the first in the series directed by Pixar mainstay Andrew Stanton, who contributed to the scripts for all four previous Toy Story movies (and also directed Pixar classics like Finding Nemo and WALL-E). The last film in the franchise, Toy Story 4, premiered in the summer of 2019, and introduced several new characters to the series, including Forky, a sentient fork turned child’s plaything voiced by Tony Hale. (Both Forky and Hale will return in Toy Story 5.)

Here the new film’s official synopsis:

In the teaser, fans are introduced to the new character Lilypad, a high-tech frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee (“Past Lives,” “The Morning Show,” “TRON: Ares”) that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs exponentially harder when they have to go head to head with the all-new threat to playtime. Tom Hanks returns as the ever loyal cowboy Woody, Tim Allen reports for duty as Buzz Lightyear, and Joan Cusack saddles up again as the rootin’ tootin’ cowgirl Jessie. It was recently announced that Conan O’Brien will also be a part of the voice cast as the toilet training tech toy,Smarty Pants.

Toy Story 5 is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 19, 2026.

