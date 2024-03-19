The Mad Max Saga Introduces ‘Furiosa’ in New Prequel Trailer

When Mad Max: Fury Road came out, some critics observed that despite his name being in the title, Max himself (played by Tom Hardy) seemed to be a secondary character in the story of Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron, a battle-hardened warrior who rebels against her boss Immortan Joe by stealing his beloved brides and trying to return them to the “Green Place” where Furiosa grew up.

Sure enough, the next Mad Max movie is here, and Max is nowhere to be seen; the franchise is now squarely focused on Furiosa in a prequel about her younger days. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the Theron’s character in her earlier days, and the trailer indicates it will reveal how she came to be that brutal, ruthless, awesome heroine that stole Fury Road from its titular hero.

Chris Hemsworth stars opposite Taylor-Joy as the villain, Warlord Dementus, which is definitely one of the better names for a bad guy I have heard in a while. You can see the two square off in the full trailer below:

Here is Furiosa’s official synopsis:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, directed by Mad Max creator George Miller, is scheduled to open in theaters on May 24.