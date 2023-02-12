The Beasts Rise in New ‘Transformers’ Super Bowl Trailer

Do you remember that old Saturday Night Live sketch for Shimmer? Where the gag was no one could decide whether Shimmer was a floor wax or a dessert toping, and then it turns out it’s both? That’s basically what’s going on in the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Super Bowl ad. Is this a trailer for a movie? Is it a commercial for a car? In fact, it is both. All we’re missing is Chevy Chase to wink at the camera.

That’s because instead of the new “Maximals” — the beastly robots of the title — this trailer focuses on Mirage, one of the Autobots that just so happens to transform into a 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8. And then the whole thing ends with the Porsche logo in the Transformers logo. Ah, synergy.

Wait, Synergy was the computer in Jem and the Holograms, not Transformers. Oh well — watch the new Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Super Bowl spot below:

That’s Anthony Ramos of In the Heights as basically the only non-robot who appears in a meaningful role in this trailer. (Other humans who appear in Rise of the Beasts include Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez, and Tobe Nwigwe.) Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is scheduled to open in theaters on June 9, 2023.

