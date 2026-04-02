‘Peaky Blinders’ Returns With New Series and Star

Just weeks after the debut of the first Peaky Blinders movie, Netflix and the BBC are already in production on the next phase of the Peaky Blinders show, which spins out of the events of the film version, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

The new series will star Jamie Bell as Duke Shelby, the son of Tommy Shelby, the central figure on the previous six seasons of Peaky Blinders and the film. In the final year of the first run of the show, Duke was played by Conrad Khan. In The Immortal Man, the character was played by Barry Keoghan.

On the new show — which is set a decade after the events of The Immortal Man — Jamie Bell takes over the role. The new series’ cast also includes Jessica Brown Findlay, Lashana Lynch, Lucy Karczewski, and Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton.

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READ MORE: Do You Need to Know Peaky Blinders to Watch The Immortal Man?

Here was Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s comment on the news:

I am thrilled that we are announcing a new era of Peaky Blinders, moving the story to post-war Birmingham in the early 50s. We are incredibly fortunate to have Jamie Bell taking the role of Tommy Shelby’s oldest son, Duke, and to have Charlie Heaton also leading the cast. There are more exciting cast announcements to come, and Peaky is on the road again.

According to a press release, here is what the new show is about

In this new era of Peaky Blinders, a decade after World War Two, the race to rebuild Birmingham becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and jeopardy. At its blood-soaked heart is Duke Shelby: older, wiser, more ambitious, and most certainly more dangerous.

Netflix and BBC have already ordered two six-episode seasons of the revived Peaky Blinders show.