Everything New on Netflix in March 2026
It’s quite an eclectic mix of stuff coming to Netflix in March. There’s movies — like the film of Peaky Blinders or War Machine starring Alan Ritchson. There’s shows — like the return of the live-action One Piece and Vladimir. There’s documentaries like The Dinosaur, a nature doc overseen by Steven Spielberg’s company and featuring special effects from ILM.
There’s even a couple big live events as well, including the Actor Awards at the start of the month, and opening day for Major League Baseball towards the end, with the Yankees and Giants squaring off on the streamer to kick off the season.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in March 2026...
Avail. 3/1/26
The Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
The biggest names in film and television light up the stage for the 32nd annual Actors Awards live from Los Angeles. (Live event in English.)
Casino
Chef
Deepwater Horizon
Desperado
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
The Green Knight
Goosebumps
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Legion
The Lego Movie
Matilda
Misery
Ray
Sicario
Stephen King's Sleepwalkers
The Swan Princess
Trolls
Zombieland
Avail. 3/2/26
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 13 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Time to get tiny! Join Gabby and pals as they fly through Fairylandia for the first time, throw a paw-some tea party, learn about opposites and more!
Hotel Mumbai
Jurassic World: Dominion
Avail. 3/3/26
The Bling Ring
Bruce Bruce: I Ain’t Playin’ -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Caught between old-school roots and new-school norms, Bruce Bruce riffs on family, fame and the real definition of foreplay in his debut Netflix special.
Avail. 3/4/26
Blue Therapy -- NETFLIX SERIES
Seven couples move out of their comfort zones and onto the therapist's couch to try and work through their relationship issues in this reality series.
Street Flow 3 -- NETFLIX FILM
Grieving and facing the consequences of their crimes, the Traoré brothers get one last chance to forge a new path in the final chapter of this trilogy.
Avail. 3/5/26
A Friend, a Murderer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
In this documentary, three friends recount their memories of a series of crimes that changed their lives and rocked their quiet corner of rural Denmark.
Ginger & Rosa
Vladimir -- NETFLIX SERIES
When an English professor becomes obsessed with a handsome new colleague, her already complicated marriage and career are thrown into total chaos.
Avail. 3/6/26
A Man Called Ove
Boyfriend on Demand -- NETFLIX SERIES
Seo Mi-rae is worn out by work. Love? It's the last thing on her mind. But a virtual dating service sparks feelings — and maybe a real shot at romance.
The Dinosaurs -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Welcome to The Dinosaurs – an epic journey into a lost world. From executive producer Steven Spielberg, Amblin Documentaries, and Silverback Films (the award‑winning team behind Our Planet), this groundbreaking documentary series follows the rise and fall of the dinosaurs across more than 150 million years. Narrated by Academy Award–winner Morgan Freeman.
Hello Bachchon -- NETFLIX SERIES
A physics teacher sets out to make quality education accessible to all students through online learning. Based on a true story.
Still Shining -- NETFLIX SERIES
After falling in love as teens, two young adults drift apart — only to reunite 10 years later and confront their heartbreak, growth and new challenges.
Strangers in the Park -- NETFLIX FILM
"Strangers in the Park" is a comedy that narrates the improbable friendship between a historic militant of the Communist Party and a textbook conformist. From a bench in Parque Lezama, Antonio Cardozo and León Schwartz share talks full of laughter, tenderness, and emotion, while they face conflicts with characters of the park and with their own families.
The TikTok Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This documentary follows a family's quest for the truth when a 42-year-old woman disappears in Spain — after meeting a popular TikToker while traveling.
War Machine -- NETFLIX FILM
During the final stage of US Army Ranger selection, an elite team’s training exercise turns into a fight for survival against an unimaginable threat.
Avail. 3/7/26
BEASTARS FINAL SEASON Part2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
While Louis and Haru navigate their new lives at university, Legoshi catches the eye of a BEASTAR who needs his help in capturing a heinous criminal.
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
Nuremberg
Avail. 3/9/26
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Sesame Street: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Magical dragons, flying bikes and more! The fun-loving Sesame Street friends grow caring hearts and curious minds while embracing their imaginations.
Avail. 3/10/26
Derrick Stroup: Nostalgic -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Derrick Stroup throws it back to the '90s with a nostalgic set about childhood rituals, pre-internet life and why cigarettes should make a comeback.
Jobs
ONE PIECE: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure ONE PIECE returns for Season 2 — unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.
Avail. 3/11/26
Age of Attraction -- NETFLIX SERIES
Age is thrown out the window when singles search for their soulmates in this dating series. Is love truly ageless, or will the years come between them?
Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
With rare access and no holds barred, the acclaimed documentarian investigates a growing ultra-masculine network and its controversial influencers.
Love Is Blind: The Reunion -- NETFLIX SERIES
Don't miss the bombshell reunion of Love is Blind: Season 10! It's time to set the stories straight and reveal the biggest shockers of all. Watch together when Love is Blind: The Reunion premieres on Wednesday, March 11 at 9PM ET / 6PM PT, only on Netflix.
The Man in the High Castle: Seasons 1-4
Avail. 3/12/26
Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
New season. New singles. New drama. As they date and get engaged sight unseen, which of these Swedish couples will discover that love is truly blind?
Made in Korea -- NETFLIX FILM
A woman from a small town in Tamil Nadu moves to South Korea — a place she always dreamed of — but struggles to find her footing in a foreign land.
Virgin River: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Newly married, Mel and Jack pursue their dream of adopting a baby, while old loves smolder and new threats challenge Virgin River.
Avail. 3/13/26
Fatal Seduction: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Three years after rebuilding her once-unraveled life, Nandi is torn between her newfound peace and the enticing temptation to throw it all away for love.
That Night -- NETFLIX SERIES
When a young, naïve single mother gets embroiled in a murder during an island getaway, her sisters rush to help. But they only make things worse.
Avail. 3/14/26
Nobody 2
Avail. 3/16/26
The Plastic Detox -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This eye-opening documentary follows six couples with unexplained infertility as they lower their exposure to plastics in hopes it helps them conceive.
Avail. 3/17/26
Mark Normand: None Too Pleased -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
No one is off limits in this witty free-for-all, as Mark Normand turns married life, becoming a father and hot-button topics into rapid-fire punchlines.
The Ricky Gervais Show: Seasons 1-3
Avail. 3/18/26
Eva Lasting: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
In 1980, Camilo, Eva and their friends are thriving. As political unrest grows, their insecurities, differences and goals shift, changing them forever.
Radioactive Emergency -- NETFLIX SERIES
Physicists and doctors race to contain a massive radiological disaster and save thousands of lives in this drama series inspired by true events.
Season 2: Furies: Resistance -- NETFLIX SERIES
As a new order rules Paris' criminal underworld, the Furies embark on separate paths to organize a resistance and eliminate a shadowy leader.
Avail. 3/19/26
Jigsaw
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Saw X
Saw: The Final Chapter
STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure -- NETFLIX SERIES
America, 1890. Johnny Joestar, a genius jockey now paralyzed from the waist down, chases after outlaw Gyro Zeppeli in a tough cross-continent horse race.
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
As she takes the reins of the Bellarie empire, Kimmie confronts a vicious family power struggle, where betrayal, greed and danger lurk at every turn.
Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed: Chapter 1 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Follow Sophia and her friends as they embark on a glimmering quest to unlock Unicorn Island's mysteries and banish Grimoria — and Ravenzella — for good!
Avail. 3/20/26
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man -- NETFLIX FILM
Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders…
Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Part 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Back on the Brave Olivine, Liko, Roy and friends continue their adventure as Rising Volt Tacklers — all while trying to stop the Explorers.
The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Explore the formative years of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the profound influence of original bandmate Hillel Slovak in this documentary.
Avail. 3/21/26
The Bad Guys 2
BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
BTS is back. The iconic group returns to the stage live to perform legendary hits and unveil brand-new tracks.
Avail. 3/23/26
Anatomy of a Fall
Inside: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Avail. 3/24/26
Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Making his Broadway debut, legendary comic Jeff Ross turns the spotlight on himself in a one-man show that is as heartfelt as it is hilarious.
Ready or Not: Texas -- NETFLIX SERIES
No plans, just vibes. When two best friends and their crew set off for Texas on an entirely unscripted adventure, there's no telling what's coming next.
Avail. 3/25/26
Heartbreak High: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
A prank gone wrong. An old flame returns. Amerie's final year at Hartley High gets off to a chaotic start, and she can't seem to catch a break.
Homicide: New York: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
In the city that never sleeps, an elite team of NYPD detectives relive the homicide investigations that defined their careers. These are their stories.
MLB Opening Night: Yankees vs. Giants -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
The 2026 Major League Baseball season leads off on Netflix, with Yankees vs. Giants in a star-studded opener live at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
Avail. 3/26/26
Caterpillar
The Conners: Season 7
Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole -- NETFLIX SERIES
Brilliant detective Harry Hole hunts killers while fighting his own demons in this thrilling new series based on Jo Nesbø's bestselling crime novels.
Mike & Molly: Seasons 1- 6
The Prosecutor -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This documentary series follows the first Prosecutor for the Investigation of Feminicide Crimes in Mexico and her fight to obtain justice for victims of gender-based violence.
The Red Line -- NETFLIX FILM
Three women fall prey to a ruthless phone scam. To settle the score, they'll take on the criminal network that stole their money — and their dignity.
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen -- NETFLIX SERIES
Something Very Bad is Going to Happen is an atmospheric horror show following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated wedding. That’s not a spoiler — just read the title.
Avail. 3/27/26
53 Sundays -- NETFLIX FILM
Three siblings must meet to discuss the future of their father, but the reunion soon turns into chaotic bickering that brings old grudges to light.
BTS: THE RETURN -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
They're back! BTS gathers in LA to record their album "Arirang" in this documentary offering unprecedented access to the band as they enter a new era.
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Babies. Weddings. New horizons. Amid major changes, the Kretzes handle even more luxury properties — from Mykonos to Cape Town, Portofino and Hong Kong.
Avail. 3/28/26
Anemone
Avail. 3/31/26
Aaron Chen: Funny Garden -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This documentary traces the life of Lamar Odom, from his rise to NBA fame and marriage to Khloé Kardashian to his near-fatal overdose in a Nevada brothel.