It’s quite an eclectic mix of stuff coming to Netflix in March. There’s movies — like the film of Peaky Blinders or War Machine starring Alan Ritchson. There’s shows — like the return of the live-action One Piece and Vladimir. There’s documentaries like The Dinosaur, a nature doc overseen by Steven Spielberg’s company and featuring special effects from ILM.

There’s even a couple big live events as well, including the Actor Awards at the start of the month, and opening day for Major League Baseball towards the end, with the Yankees and Giants squaring off on the streamer to kick off the season.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in March 2026...

Avail. 3/1/26

The Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

The biggest names in film and television light up the stage for the 32nd annual Actors Awards live from Los Angeles. (Live event in English.)

Casino

Chef

Deepwater Horizon

Desperado

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

The Green Knight

Goosebumps

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Legion

The Lego Movie

Matilda

Misery

Ray

Sicario

Stephen King's Sleepwalkers

The Swan Princess

Trolls

Zombieland

Avail. 3/2/26

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 13 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Time to get tiny! Join Gabby and pals as they fly through Fairylandia for the first time, throw a paw-some tea party, learn about opposites and more!

Hotel Mumbai

Jurassic World: Dominion

Avail. 3/3/26

The Bling Ring

Bruce Bruce: I Ain’t Playin’ -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Caught between old-school roots and new-school norms, Bruce Bruce riffs on family, fame and the real definition of foreplay in his debut Netflix special.

Avail. 3/4/26

Blue Therapy -- NETFLIX SERIES

Seven couples move out of their comfort zones and onto the therapist's couch to try and work through their relationship issues in this reality series.

Street Flow 3 -- NETFLIX FILM

Grieving and facing the consequences of their crimes, the Traoré brothers get one last chance to forge a new path in the final chapter of this trilogy.

Avail. 3/5/26

A Friend, a Murderer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this documentary, three friends recount their memories of a series of crimes that changed their lives and rocked their quiet corner of rural Denmark.

Ginger & Rosa

Vladimir -- NETFLIX SERIES

When an English professor becomes obsessed with a handsome new colleague, her already complicated marriage and career are thrown into total chaos.

Avail. 3/6/26

A Man Called Ove

Boyfriend on Demand -- NETFLIX SERIES

Seo Mi-rae is worn out by work. Love? It's the last thing on her mind. But a virtual dating service sparks feelings — and maybe a real shot at romance.

The Dinosaurs -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Welcome to The Dinosaurs – an epic journey into a lost world. From executive producer Steven Spielberg, Amblin Documentaries, and Silverback Films (the award‑winning team behind Our Planet), this groundbreaking documentary series follows the rise and fall of the dinosaurs across more than 150 million years. Narrated by Academy Award–winner Morgan Freeman.

Hello Bachchon -- NETFLIX SERIES

A physics teacher sets out to make quality education accessible to all students through online learning. Based on a true story.

Still Shining -- NETFLIX SERIES

After falling in love as teens, two young adults drift apart — only to reunite 10 years later and confront their heartbreak, growth and new challenges.

Strangers in the Park -- NETFLIX FILM

"Strangers in the Park" is a comedy that narrates the improbable friendship between a historic militant of the Communist Party and a textbook conformist. From a bench in Parque Lezama, Antonio Cardozo and León Schwartz share talks full of laughter, tenderness, and emotion, while they face conflicts with characters of the park and with their own families.

The TikTok Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary follows a family's quest for the truth when a 42-year-old woman disappears in Spain — after meeting a popular TikToker while traveling.

War Machine -- NETFLIX FILM

During the final stage of US Army Ranger selection, an elite team’s training exercise turns into a fight for survival against an unimaginable threat.

Avail. 3/7/26

BEASTARS FINAL SEASON Part2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

While Louis and Haru navigate their new lives at university, Legoshi catches the eye of a BEASTAR who needs his help in capturing a heinous criminal.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Nuremberg

Avail. 3/9/26

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Sesame Street: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Magical dragons, flying bikes and more! The fun-loving Sesame Street friends grow caring hearts and curious minds while embracing their imaginations.

Avail. 3/10/26

Derrick Stroup: Nostalgic -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Derrick Stroup throws it back to the '90s with a nostalgic set about childhood rituals, pre-internet life and why cigarettes should make a comeback.

Jobs

ONE PIECE: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure ONE PIECE returns for Season 2 — unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

Avail. 3/11/26

Age of Attraction -- NETFLIX SERIES

Age is thrown out the window when singles search for their soulmates in this dating series. Is love truly ageless, or will the years come between them?

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

With rare access and no holds barred, the acclaimed documentarian investigates a growing ultra-masculine network and its controversial influencers.

Love Is Blind: The Reunion -- NETFLIX SERIES

Don't miss the bombshell reunion of Love is Blind: Season 10! It's time to set the stories straight and reveal the biggest shockers of all. Watch together when Love is Blind: The Reunion premieres on Wednesday, March 11 at 9PM ET / 6PM PT, only on Netflix.

The Man in the High Castle: Seasons 1-4

Avail. 3/12/26

Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

New season. New singles. New drama. As they date and get engaged sight unseen, which of these Swedish couples will discover that love is truly blind?

Made in Korea -- NETFLIX FILM

A woman from a small town in Tamil Nadu moves to South Korea — a place she always dreamed of — but struggles to find her footing in a foreign land.

Virgin River: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Newly married, Mel and Jack pursue their dream of adopting a baby, while old loves smolder and new threats challenge Virgin River.

Avail. 3/13/26

Fatal Seduction: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Three years after rebuilding her once-unraveled life, Nandi is torn between her newfound peace and the enticing temptation to throw it all away for love.

That Night -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a young, naïve single mother gets embroiled in a murder during an island getaway, her sisters rush to help. But they only make things worse.

Avail. 3/14/26

Nobody 2

Avail. 3/16/26

The Plastic Detox -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This eye-opening documentary follows six couples with unexplained infertility as they lower their exposure to plastics in hopes it helps them conceive.

Avail. 3/17/26

Mark Normand: None Too Pleased -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

No one is off limits in this witty free-for-all, as Mark Normand turns married life, becoming a father and hot-button topics into rapid-fire punchlines.

The Ricky Gervais Show: Seasons 1-3

Avail. 3/18/26

Eva Lasting: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In 1980, Camilo, Eva and their friends are thriving. As political unrest grows, their insecurities, differences and goals shift, changing them forever.

Radioactive Emergency -- NETFLIX SERIES

Physicists and doctors race to contain a massive radiological disaster and save thousands of lives in this drama series inspired by true events.

Season 2: Furies: Resistance -- NETFLIX SERIES

As a new order rules Paris' criminal underworld, the Furies embark on separate paths to organize a resistance and eliminate a shadowy leader.

Avail. 3/19/26

Jigsaw

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw X

Saw: The Final Chapter

STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure -- NETFLIX SERIES

America, 1890. Johnny Joestar, a genius jockey now paralyzed from the waist down, chases after outlaw Gyro Zeppeli in a tough cross-continent horse race.

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As she takes the reins of the Bellarie empire, Kimmie confronts a vicious family power struggle, where betrayal, greed and danger lurk at every turn.

Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed: Chapter 1 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Follow Sophia and her friends as they embark on a glimmering quest to unlock Unicorn Island's mysteries and banish Grimoria — and Ravenzella — for good!

Avail. 3/20/26

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man -- NETFLIX FILM

Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders…

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Part 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Back on the Brave Olivine, Liko, Roy and friends continue their adventure as Rising Volt Tacklers — all while trying to stop the Explorers.

The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Explore the formative years of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the profound influence of original bandmate Hillel Slovak in this documentary.

Avail. 3/21/26

The Bad Guys 2

BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

BTS is back. The iconic group returns to the stage live to perform legendary hits and unveil brand-new tracks.

Avail. 3/23/26

Anatomy of a Fall

Inside: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Avail. 3/24/26

Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Making his Broadway debut, legendary comic Jeff Ross turns the spotlight on himself in a one-man show that is as heartfelt as it is hilarious.

Ready or Not: Texas -- NETFLIX SERIES

No plans, just vibes. When two best friends and their crew set off for Texas on an entirely unscripted adventure, there's no telling what's coming next.

Avail. 3/25/26

Heartbreak High: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A prank gone wrong. An old flame returns. Amerie's final year at Hartley High gets off to a chaotic start, and she can't seem to catch a break.

Homicide: New York: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In the city that never sleeps, an elite team of NYPD detectives relive the homicide investigations that defined their careers. These are their stories.

MLB Opening Night: Yankees vs. Giants -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

The 2026 Major League Baseball season leads off on Netflix, with Yankees vs. Giants in a star-studded opener live at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Avail. 3/26/26

Caterpillar

The Conners: Season 7

Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole -- NETFLIX SERIES

Brilliant detective Harry Hole hunts killers while fighting his own demons in this thrilling new series based on Jo Nesbø's bestselling crime novels.

Mike & Molly: Seasons 1- 6

The Prosecutor -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary series follows the first Prosecutor for the Investigation of Feminicide Crimes in Mexico and her fight to obtain justice for victims of gender-based violence.

The Red Line -- NETFLIX FILM

Three women fall prey to a ruthless phone scam. To settle the score, they'll take on the criminal network that stole their money — and their dignity.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen -- NETFLIX SERIES

Something Very Bad is Going to Happen is an atmospheric horror show following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated wedding. That’s not a spoiler — just read the title.

Avail. 3/27/26

53 Sundays -- NETFLIX FILM

Three siblings must meet to discuss the future of their father, but the reunion soon turns into chaotic bickering that brings old grudges to light.

BTS: THE RETURN -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

They're back! BTS gathers in LA to record their album "Arirang" in this documentary offering unprecedented access to the band as they enter a new era.

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Babies. Weddings. New horizons. Amid major changes, the Kretzes handle even more luxury properties — from Mykonos to Cape Town, Portofino and Hong Kong.

Avail. 3/28/26

Anemone

Avail. 3/31/26

Aaron Chen: Funny Garden -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL



Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary traces the life of Lamar Odom, from his rise to NBA fame and marriage to Khloé Kardashian to his near-fatal overdose in a Nevada brothel.

