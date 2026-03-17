It’s a brand new week and that means new series and new TV show seasons are airing on television and streaming online.

Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff. Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch a new psychological thriller starring Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, and Kate Mara, as well as the return of The Bachelorette. Plus,

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don't forget to check out last week’s new TV releases right here.

Invincible (Season 4)

The fourth season of Invincible sees Mark navigate his guilt following global catastrophe, as he tries to protect his home and loved ones from a brand new threat.

Where to watch Invincible: The eight-episode season premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on March 18, with a new episode out each week through April 22.

Imperfect Women

When their fellow friend from college dies suddenly and suspiciously, two women find their decades-long friendship begin to fracture in unsettling ways as they search for answers.

Where to watch Imperfect Women: The thriller premieres exclusively on Apple TV on March 18, with a new episode out each week.

READ MORE: 13 TV Shows That Were Brought Back After Getting Canceled

Jury Duty: Company Retreat

In the latest iteration of Jury Duty called Company Retreat, a temporary worker named Anthony navigates bizarre situations and wacky co-worker antics (all staged, of course, though he doesn’t know that) while on a corporate retreat for a family-owned hot sauce company.

Where to watch Jury Duty: Company Retreat: The first three of eight episodes premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on March 20.

The Bachelorette (Season 22)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul searches for love as she gets to know 22 bachelors vying for her heart in the new season of the long-running reality show.

Where to watch The Bachelorette: The latest season premieres at 8PM E.T. on ABC on March 22, and streams the next day on Hulu.

The Comeback (Season 3)

The final season of The Comeback sees Lisa Kudrow return as desperate B-list actress Valerie Cherish, who is forced to navigate the rise of AI in Hollywood and a changing entertainment industry landscape.

Where to watch The Comeback: The final season premieres at 10:30PM E.T. on March 22 on HBO and HBO Max, with new episodes scheduled to air weekly on Sundays.

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