We take timeless American foods like the Pop-Tart for granted. But apparently Jerry Seinfeld does not.

His new movie — his first as a director — is called Unfrosted, and it tells the story of the development of this great invention.

Based on the movie’s first trailer, however, I am not sure it is strictly speaking a “biopic” (or maybe in this case a “pieopic.”) It does not seem very serious or very accurate to the historical record. Instead, Unfrosted looks like a over-the-top comedy inspired by the real-life battle for control of the breakfast industry in the 1960s, with Seinfeld not only directing the film (and having co-written the screenplay) but starring in it as well, surrounded by an all-star comedy cast.

Take a look at the first trailer below — the film is set to debut soon on Netflix:

Well this is not at all what I expected from “Jerry Seinfeld’s directorial debut.” This is definitely not a movie about nothing — or even a similarly low-key workplace comedy about the people who created Pop-Tarts. It’s way more surreal than I expected. But maybe that’s a good thing?

This image of Jerry Seinfeld on the early days of The Tonight Show promoting Pop-Tarts threw me for a (fruit) loop as well.

UNFROSTED Netflix loading...

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Battle Creek, Michigan, 1963. Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A wildly imaginative tale of ambition, betrayal, and menacing milkmen – sweetened with artificial ingredients – UNFROSTED stars Jerry Seinfeld in his directorial film debut. It features a supporting cast of comedy greats including Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Sarah Cooper, Bill Burr, and many more.

Unfrosted is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on May 3.