Everything New on Netflix in May 2024

Jerry Seinfeld makes his directorial debut in May with his new Netflix movie Unfrosted, a humorous look at the origin of the Pop-Tart. (“What’s the deal with Toaster Strudel? What is this, the Hasburg Empire?” etc.)

If you don’t care about breakfast pastries, though, there are dozens of other movies, shows, and comedy specials to check on Netflix as well. The new season of Bridgerton debuts in May, along with a bunch of specials from the Netflix Is a Joke festival — including new shows from Katt Williams and John Mulaney. You can also watch new seasons of Selling the OC and Married at First Sight. And then there are so many other things too. We could literally be here all day if we listed them all.

So let’s list them all! Here’s everything coming to Netflix in May 2024:

Avail. 5/1/24

Deaw Special: Super Soft Power -- NETFLIX COMEDY

From an all-star soccer game to awkward dating problems, Thai comic Udom Taephanich shares candid stories from his chaotic life.

Down The Rabbit Hole -- NETFLIX FILM

Raised in opulence and culture, 10-year-old Tochtli's lavish life contrasts with the darkness that seeps in from his father's criminal activities.

Frankly Speaking -- NETFLIX SERIES

A well-respected announcer suddenly loses his ability to self-censor on air, catching the attention of a TV writer who invites him on her variety show.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar -- NETFLIX SERIES

The scheming Mallikajaan rules over an elite house of courtesans — but a new rival threatens her reign as rebellion brews in British-ruled India.

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

The Best Man Holiday

Blended

Blue Mountain State: Season 1

Blue Mountain State: Season 2

Blue Mountain State: Season 3

Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland

Eat Pray Love

The Edge of Seventeen

The Equalizer

The Gentlemen

Hellboy (2019)

Universal Universal loading...

READ MORE: 30 Movies That Everyone Hates That Are Secretly Great

Hulk

Jumanji (1995)

Liar Liar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

The Matrix Resurrections

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Outlander: Season 6

Patriots Day

Public Enemies

Ride Along

Shrek

Shrek Forever After

Starship Troopers

Traffic

The Wedding Planner

White House Down

Woody Woodpecker

The Young Victoria

Netflix Netflix loading...

Avail. 5/2/24

A Man in Full -- NETFLIX SERIES

Facing relentless foes and sudden bankruptcy, an Atlanta real estate tycoon must claw his way back to the top when his empire begins to crumble.

Beautiful Rebel -- NETFLIX FILM

The origin story of one of Italy's greatest rock stars, Gianna Nannini, who chased her dream despite obstacles from her family and the music industry.

Lola

Secrets of the Neanderthals -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

SECRETS OF THE NEANDERTHALS take viewers on a journey from their preconceptions of Neanderthals as a dim-witted creature to a complex and creative people, through the lens of a unique, ongoing excavation and a landmark new discovery - the best preserved Neanderthal skeleton found in over a quarter century.

T・P BON -- NETFLIX ANIME

After Bon accidentally intervenes in a Time Patrol case, he must join Agent Ream in saving innocent lives from the past — while watching history unfold.

Avail. 5/3/24

2 Hearts

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)

In six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

Postcards -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a Nigerian single mother travels to India for a medical checkup, her journey will end up touching the lives of everyone she meets.

Selling the OC: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The ambitious agents at The Oppenheim Group attempt to up their real estate game as more personal drama interferes with major professional endeavors.

The Unbroken Voice: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As her career takes off, Arelys struggles to balance her music and her family life as dangerous new foes threaten to destroy everything.

Unfrosted -- NETFLIX FILM

In a time when milk and cereal ruled breakfast, a fierce corporate battle begins over a revolutionary new pastry. A Pop-Tart comedy from Jerry Seinfeld.

Avail. 5/4/24

The Atypical Family -- NETFLIX SERIES

Blessed with superpowers, a man and his family begin to lose their abilities under the weight of the world — until a mysterious woman changes everything.

Katt Williams: Woke Foke -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)

Comedian Katt Williams lets loose in real time as he hits the stage on May 4 for Netflix’s second livestreamed stand-up event.

Avail. 5/5/24

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Roast of Tom Brady -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)

Tom Brady will take the hits when sports and comedy stars team up to roast the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.

Avail. 5/6/24

30 for 30: Broke

30 for 30: Deion's Double Play

30 for 30: The Two Escobars

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)

In six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

Reba: Seasons 1-6

Avail. 5/7/24

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A. -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)

In six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

Super Rich in Korea -- NETFLIX SERIES

Singaporean tycoons, Italian luxury brand heirs, and Pakistani nobles. Explore the lavish lives of multibillionaires living in Korea, and why they came.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Avail. 5/8/24

The Final: Attack on Wembley -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

With England finally in contention for a major championship, 6,000 ticketless football fans storm Wembley Stadium, leaving destruction in their wake.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)

War Dogs

Avail. 5/9/24

Bodkin -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this darkly comedic thriller, a crew of podcasters sets out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic Irish town.

The Guardian of the Monarchs -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The forests of Michoacán are home to millions of monarch butterflies. Activist Homero Gómez was highly vocal about its preservation – and then he vanished.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A. -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)

MOTHER OF THE BRIDE Netflix loading...

Mother of The Bride -- NETFLIX FILM

In this breezy rom-com, a tropical island wedding teeters on the brink of disaster after the mother of the bride discovers the groom's father is her ex.

Sing Street

Thank You, Next -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a painful breakup, a young lawyer sets out to find true love in the confusing world of modern dating with the support of her best friends.

Avail. 5/10/24

Blood of Zeus: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME

To escape the Underworld forever, Hades crafts a plan to claim Zeus's crown for himself and reunite with his beloved Persephone as ruler of Olympus.

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This docuseries analyzes a murder case implicating a Spanish chef, who built a career in the spotlight through a web of secrets and false identities.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A. -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) (new episodes)

Living with Leopards -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A film crew follows two leopard cubs as they make the fascinating journey from infancy into adulthood in this up-close-and-personal nature documentary.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Rising Volt Tacklers continue their daring quest to find the black Rayquaza, with Liko and Roy upping their skills at every twist and turn!

The Ultimatum: South Africa -- NETFLIX SERIES

A six-way partner-swap sparks wild attractions and tearful betrayals. Participants choose whom to love and leave in this heart-pounding experiment.

Avail. 5/11/24

Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Comedy's biggest stars gather to honor — and roast — Kevin Hart as he accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in a heartfelt, hilarious ceremony.

Avail. 5/13/24

Archer: Seasons 1-13

Princess Power: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

After their coronation, the princesses have a new challenge: getting accepted to the Princess Adventure Academy! But first they must complete six quests.

Avail. 5/14/24

Married at First Sight: Season 15

Avail. 5/15/24

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

When a dating site for people seeking adulterous affairs is hacked, millions of users' intimate data is exposed, wrecking marriages and destroying lives.

The Clovehitch Killer

Netflix Netflix loading...

Avail. 5/16/24

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises.

Dumb and Dumber To

Maestro in Blue: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The consequences of a murder soon spread from the island of Paxos to Athens, forcing everyone to face their secrets and seek the truth — or hide it.

Upgrade

Avail. 5/17/24

The 8 Show -- NETFLIX SERIES

Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious 8-story building participate in an irresistible but brutal show where they earn money as time passes.

Power -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Driven to contain threats to social order, American policing has exploded in scope and scale over hundreds of years. Now, it can be described by one word: power.

THELMA THE UNICORN Netflix loading...

Thelma the Unicorn -- NETFLIX FAMILY

A singing pony who dreams of stardom finds instant fame when she transforms into a sparkly unicorn — but becoming a celebrity is one wild ride.

Avail. 5/19/24

A Simple Favor

Golden Kamuy -- NETFLIX FILM

On the Hokkaido frontier, a war veteran and Ainu girl race against misfits and military renegades to find treasure mapped out on tattooed outlaws.

Avail. 5/20/24

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In a globe-trotting season spanning four continents, the international success of the family business gives the Kretzes a taste for travel and adventure.

Avail. 5/21/24

Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy -- NETFLIX COMEDY

From her firefighter husband's unflattering pet name to her mom's aggressive accessorizing, Rachel Feinstein lets loose in this stand-up comedy special.

Wildfire: Seasons 1-4

Avail. 5/22/24

Act Your Age: Season 1

Toughest Forces on Earth -- NETFLIX SERIES

This docu-series surveys military combat forces across the world to see how they train for dangerous missions using specialized equipment.

Avail. 5/23/24

El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary follows the rise and fall of Generation Zoe, a spiritual coaching network hiding the most unusual scam in Argentina's history.

Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Franco Escamilla takes the stage with tales of teenage romance gone wrong, featuring painfully long kisses and rockstar cameos with surprising outcomes.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf -- NETFLIX ANIME

On the run from a past crime, Juzo Fujimaki is blackmailed into joining an illicit tournament and has to face top martial artists in deadly match-ups.

In Good Hands 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

A newly reunited father and son grapple with new beginnings after tragedy, but can they manage to fill the void left by a beloved mother and wife?

Tires -- NETFLIX SERIES

At his father's auto shop, a hapless manager strives to improve customer service and drive profits while keeping his troublemaking cousin in line.

Avail. 5/24/24

Atlas -- NETFLIX FILM

A brilliant but misanthropic data analyst (Jennifer Lopez) with a deep distrust of AI finds it may be her only hope when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes awry.

Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Mulligan: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Mulligan and his cabinet work together to keep what's left of America afloat while battling cruise ships, power outages and their own incompetence.

My Oni Girl -- NETFLIX FILM

A shy teenage boy's inability to say no is tested when a headstrong girl drags him on a mystical journey amid summer snow to find her missing mom.

Avail. 5/28/24

Burnt

Avail. 5/29/24

Bionic -- NETFLIX FILM

In a dystopian future where robotic prosthetics redefine sports, two sisters compete in long jump — but their rivalry leads them down a sinister path.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Colors of Evil: Red -- NETFLIX FILM

A chilling murder at a Tri-City beach exposes a criminal underworld, testing the courage of a prosecutor and a grieving mother seeking answers.

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A group of prominent TikTok dancers are trapped in a cult masquerading as a management company called 7M. Among them is Miranda Wilking, whose family is desperately trying to get their daughter out. As other dancers and former members escape and work to rebuild their lives, it isn’t until they come together to try and put a stop to the cycle of their abuser that the real healing begins.

Patrick Melrose

Avail. 5/30/24

Eric -- NETFLIX SERIES

A desperate father, alongside a tenacious cop, battles his own demons on the streets of 1980s New York as he searches for his missing nine-year-old son.

Geek Girl -- NETFLIX SERIES

Awkward teen Harriet has always wanted to fit in. Until she gets scouted by a top London model agent and learns that some people are meant to stand out.

A Part Of You Netflix loading...

Avail. 5/31/24

A Part of You -- NETFLIX FILM

A teenager struggles to pick up the pieces of her shattered world in this emotional and bittersweet coming-of-age drama about those who are left behind.

Chola Chabuca

How to Ruin Love: The Proposal -- NETFLIX SERIES

Suspecting infidelity, love-cynic Zoleka follows her boyfriend to Cape Town, only to ruin her own surprise proposal. Now, she must win him back.

Raising Voices -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a 17-year-old reports a sexual assault at her high school, an investigation upends her life and tests her relationships.

Tòkunbọ̀ -- NETFLIX FILM

Tokunbo, an ex-car smuggler, is on a dangerous mission to save his family by delivering a government official's daughter to her captors.