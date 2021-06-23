Jerry Seinfeld Is Making A Movie About Pop-Tarts

For years, Jerry Seinfeld has wondered what the deal is with Pop-Tarts. He’s joked about them in his standup routine, but clearly that was not enough to sate his curiosity about the creation and popularization of America’s favorite toaster pastries. Now he’s going to direct, produce, and star in a movie all about Pop-Tarts.

Pop-Tarts!

It is called Unfrosted, and the rights to the project have just been acquired by Netflix. Seinfeld co-wrote the movie with former Seinfeld writer Spike Feresten and Barry Marder (best known as the man behind the Ted L. Nancy character whose books included introductions from Seinfeld). In a statement to Deadline, Seinfeld explained why he wants to make a Pop-Tarts movie:

Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness. So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.

In other words, if you want a probing historical epic about the creation of Pop-Tarts, you are not going to be happy with Unfrosted. For a taste (h’yuck!) of what might be in store, here’s an example of one of Seinfeld’s standup gags about Pop-Tarts:

Seinfeld also spoke about Pop-Tarts and writing jokes with The New York Times.

Unfrosted will continue Seinfeld’s relationship with Netflix. His last two standup specials — Jerry Before Seinfeld and Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill — both premiered on Netflix, and his online comedy series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee eventually landed there as well after first starting at Crackle. Now Netflix will have a whole movie about Pop-Tarts from Seinfeld as well. I can’t wait for the third-act twist about the brown sugar cinnamon ones.