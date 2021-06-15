Vin Diesel Teases Possible Role in ‘Avatar’ Sequels

You know what they say on Pandora: Ride or die (on a Banshee).

It’s been a long-standing rumor dating back years that none other than Mr. Fast/Furious, Vin Diesel, will appear in the upcoming Avatar sequels from James Cameron. Even the Avatar 2 Wikipedia page claims Diesel has “been cast in [an] undisclosed role.” And we all know Wikipedia is never wrong about anything!

Well, it definitely looks like it might be right again. MTV’s Josh Horowitz asked Diesel directly whether or not he’ll be showing up in the land of the Na’vi in the Avatar sequels. And Diesel did not even give a non-denial denial. When asked about working with Cameron on the Avatars, Diesel replied — with a huge grin on his terrible poker face — “I have spent time with him... but I have not filmed yet.”

You will note the use of the word, which strongly suggests that the filming will occur at some point in the future. To that Diesel would only say “I love James Cameron. And I love the series.”

Avatar just seems like a great fit for Diesel, who may look like a meathead but is actually a guy who loves weird, nerdy stuff like Dungeons & Dragons. As for who he’d play, c’mon: He’s got to be a Na’vi. Imagine a Na’vi with the voice of Groot. That’s an extra $100 million at the box office right there.

Avatar 2 is scheduled to open in theaters — with or without Vin Diesel — on December 16, 2022. For sure, the film will definitely star Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, CCH Pounder, Cliff Curtis, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang. So it’s already got a great cast. But it could stand to have a little more Diesel.

