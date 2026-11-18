The Matrix ... reclaimed?

According to a report in Puck, the Wachowskis are “formally notifying Warners they are exercising their copyright termination rights” to their signature sci-fi creation, The Matrix.

“As soon as February 2029, the studio could lose its grip on Neo, Morpheus, et al. in the U.S., and maybe beyond,” the publication adds.

Warner Bros. Warner Bros.

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Warner Bros. does have another Matrix movie in development. Word about the film first emerged in the spring of 2024, when it was revealed that a fifth Matrix, the first that would have been made without directorial involvement of Lana or Lily Wachowski, was being overseen by The Martian writer Drew Goddard.

More than two years later, no additional details have emerged, but the project is mentioned in Puck’s report — along with the tidbit that the Wachowskis have recently been “encouraging of the newest sequel and have even increased their involvement.”

The original Matrix remains of the most beloved science-fiction films of the last 50 years. The sequels ... not so much. The most recent, 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections, reunited original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss and was directed by Lana Wachowski, but it was still one of the more expensive flops of the Covid era. It reportedly cost close to $200 million and wound up grossing only about $160 million worldwide.

But we live in a world dominated by IP. (In a few years it may be dominated by squid-like artificial intelligence, but for now it’s just dominated by IP.) Of course Warner Bros., now owned by Skydance, wants to exploit every franchise under its control. That includes The Matrix ... at least for now.

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