We’ve all heard of — and probably experienced — the Mandela Effect, convinced so completely of something in the world being one way only to find out it was a totally different way all along. What gives? Were half of us suddenly shunted into a parallel universe where things are only slightly different? Were there two versions of the Berenstain/Berenstein Bears book series this whole time and everyone else is trying to drive us crazy? Or, perhaps, are we just misremembering little details about life because that’s just how human brains work? Usually we’d say the answer is that last one — except where these movies are concerned.

No, you’re not going nuts. No, you’re not remembering something a little bit wrong. All of these movies have been slightly altered from their original versions in odd ways. It’s not unheard of for movies to be changed a little — dubbed or censored for other markets, pared down for a television release, lengthened for a special edition home video. All of these changes are pretty standard. What’s not standard is whatever is going on with the movies on this list.

Some of them have been changed at the director’s discretion. Some of them have been “improved” with newer effects or altered dialogue. Others have been re-edited for their audience’s safety, or to be a better aesthetic fit with their sequels. Still others were unfinished when they were first released and cleaned up a little later. Whatever the reason any of these movies were changed, it’s almost impossible to watch most of them today the way they were originally released.

10 Movies That Were Altered After They Were Released No, it's not the Mandela Effect, they really are different! Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

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