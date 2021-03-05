‘WandaVision’: What the Ending Means for The Future of the MCU

The following post contains SPOILERS for the WandaVision season finale. Man, we’ve typed that sentence a lot this week.

“The Series Finale” marked the end of WandaVision, but of course it’s just the start of an entirely new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wanda Maximoff (excuse us, “The Scarlet Witch”) and Vision (now in Colgate Optic White edition) will return in the very near future. Wanda will for sure be a major player in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which opens in theaters next March.

Exactly how WandaVision sets up Doctor Strange 2 and the rest of MCU Phase 4 is the subject of our latest video, which breaks down the epic season finale’s post-credits scene in excruciating detail. (Is there any other kind of ScreenCrush video?!?) Where is Wanda? What is she doing? Why didn’t she go find Dr. Strange? Does her costume symbolize something? For the answers, watch below:

