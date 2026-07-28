The 100 Best Spider-Man Covers in History

In 2026, The Amazing Spider-Man comic reached a major milestone: 1,000 issues since the series debuted in late 1962, with writing by Stan Lee and art by Steve Ditko.

And that staggering number only includes issues of The Amazing Spider-Man series. Add in all of the monthly installments of The Spectacular Spider-Man, Web of Spider-Man, The Sensational Spider-Man, The Superior Spider-Man, Avenging Spider-Man, plus all of the various one-shots, miniseries, and graphic novels, and you’ve got a massive library of books about the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler.

You’ve also got some of the greatest covers in the history of comics. In honor of Amazing Spider-Man #1000 (and Spider-Man: Brand New Day) today we’re ranking the 100 best covers in Spider-Man history. Why? Mostly I just want to prove to my parents that a lifetime of reading Spider-Man comics wasn’t a total waste of time.

But also a lifetime of reading Spider-Man comics (and even writing a book about them a few years ago) gave me all the research I needed to compile such a list. Just to keep things from getting too out of hand, I decided to only consider comics featuring the O.G. Spider-Man, Peter Parker. There are enough comics starring Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Man India, Spider-Man 2099, and Spider-Man South Jersey that they could fill a whole other list. (Have you read any of The Adequate Spider-Man of South Jersey? It really lives up to its title.)

No doubt longtime Marvel zombies will tell me that I left off this or that cover that’s among their favorites. (Again, there are thousands to choose from.) But I promise: I spent way too much time assembling this piece, looking at as many Spider-Man covers as I possibly could. Arguably too many! But you know what they say about power and responsibility.

The Greatest Spider-Man Comic Covers Ever We went through 1000 issues of Amazing Spider-Man and countless other Spidey series to pick the 100 best covers ever.

READ MORE: Every Spider-Man Movie and Spinoff, Ranked From Worst to Best

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