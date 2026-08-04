Marvel’s fourth Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland is called Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a name that will be familiar to any long-time Spidey fan.

In Marvel Comics, “Brand New Day” refers to a period in The Amazing Spider-Man series when the book shifted from a monthly to an almost weekly release schedule, rotating through numerous creative teams, all chronicling the adventures of a newly single and relatively back-to-basics Peter Parker, following the devil-aided dissolution of his marriage to Mary Jane Watson.

The Brand New Day movie isn’t particularly faithful to the comics, but it does draw some ideas and themes from the book. And it’s not the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe has drawn on specific issues and stories for movie fodder, either.

Captain America: Civil War drew upon the miniseries of the same name where Iron Man and Captain America wound up on opposing sides of a battle over superheroes’ rights to maintain their secret identities. Captain America: The Winter Soldier drew upon a great storyline by writer Ed Brubaker and artist Steve Epting about the shocking return of Cap’s long “dead” sidekick Bucky Barnes as a brainwashed Russian assassin. And Avengers: Secret Wars draws upon Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić’s 2015 crossover of the same name, with the assembled Marvel Universe battling Doctor Doom after a series of destructive “incursions” decimate their worlds.

But Marvel still has something like 80 years of stories it could theoretically draw upon for the post-Secret Wars MCU, including a ton of X-Men stories that Fox never got around to adapting in their rush to screw up “The Dark Phoenix Saga” two different times. So here, from Marvel zombie to my fellow dorks reading these words, are ten more that seem tailor-made for MCU-ification.

Comics That Marvel Should Turn Into MCU Movies Marvel has already turned a lot of their best comics into movies and TV shows — but there are plenty more where that came from.

READ MORE: The Weirdest Marvel Comics Ever Published