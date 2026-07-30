Clothes make the man. They also make the Spider-Man. For all his vaunted powers, even with his amazing supporting cast and rogues gallery, there’s no way the Web-Slinger would have endured this long if he didn’t have that incredible costume. The red and blue suit, the web pattern, the mirrored lenses. That beautiful logo on the front and back.

Show me a popular superhero, I’ll show you a great superhero costume, almost without fail. None of these characters survive if they look ridiculous soaring through the air or punching Scorpion in the face.

But even the most perfect superhero costume needs to evolve with the times, and even a character like Spider-Man has ditched his classic suit for other costumes from time to time. (Ever seen what Spidey looked like when he decided to start live-streaming his adventures online?) Comic books are all about the never-ending battle ... which means a never-ending need for new ideas, new stories, new characters, new stuff to fill them with. And not all of that stuff works.

The stuff that doesn’t work is our subject today; specifically the costumes that are the opposite of Spider-Man’s classic blue-and-red suit. Marvel’s characters boasts some of the finest costume designs in comics history, from Captain America to Hawkeye to the original Fantastic Four. But all of those characters have changed to far uglier costumes over the years — and plenty of other Marvel heroes and villains have boasted truly embarrassing looks over the company’s history as well. Here are 25 of the least attractive examples.

The Worst Marvel Comics Costumes Ever We would not mind if these Marvel costumes went up, up, and away forever. (Oh wait, that’s a DC pun. Nevermind.)

READ MORE: The Weirdest Marvel Comics Ever Made