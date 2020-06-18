Warner Bros. Teases Major Announcement in September

Warner Bros. seems to be looking towards the future amidst the chaos of the coronavirus. Last week, the studio announced the delay of seven different titles, including Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, DC Comics’ Wonder Woman 1984, and Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix 4. And yet despite this, Warner Bros.’ social media accounts have been dripping with teasers for undisclosed announcements to come in September. The three projects alluded to on Instagram are The Goonies, Sherlock Holmes, and Beetlejuice.

The first video for The Goonies is a short CGI-clip featuring an animated treasure map. The map leads to the word “September,” which of course means we’ll have to wait until then to learn any new details.

The second is a bizarre clip of Robert Downey Jr. sashaying around an ornately decorated room before adding the final letter to the word “September” on his typewriter. Gladstone is also lounging on the floor, minding his own business. We can really be grateful that Downey Jr.’s Sherlock doesn’t attempt to communicate with Gladstone a la Dolittle.

Finally, Warner Bros. shared an iconic clip from 1988’s Beetlejuice, featuring an insanely young Winona Rider as she summons the miscreant ghost. At the end of the clip, Warner Bros. added the text (you guessed it), “Coming This September.”

These posts honestly create just as much confusion as they do excitement. What are we looking forward to? Are we getting sequels or reboots? Or something entirely different. Guess we’ll just have to wait until September.