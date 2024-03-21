The Juice Is Loose in the First ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Trailer

Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice.

He’s baaaaaack.

For the first time in almost 40 years, Michael Keaton returns as the ghost with the most. (The crazy thing about the images from the movie like the one above is that it barely looks like any time has passed.) Keaton once again plays the “bio-exorcist” who inspired a kids cartoon show and a Broadway musical in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — directed, once again, by Beetlejuice filmmaker Tim Burton.

The first teaser for the movie is finally here. Watch it below:

READ MORE: The Best Legacyquels Ever Made

Here is the film’s official synopsis, which gives us our first hint of what this film is actually about — namely the return of Beetlejuice after a sudden death in the Deetz family, who were the ones who bought the house haunted by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis’ ghosts (and then by Beetlejuice himself) in the original movie...

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Keaton and Burton have discussed making a Beetlejuice sequel for decades, and various versions have been batted around through the process. (The less you know about Beetlejuice’s Hawaiian vacation sequel, the better.)

The trailer doesn’t give us much more than the look of the movie. But it is really uncanny how Michael Keaton looks as Beetlejuice. I guess that black and white makeup is very forgiving. The sequel was written by Alfred Gough and Miles Miller (who work with Burton on Wednesday, whose Jenna Ortega also stars in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), with a story by Gough, Miller, and Seth Grahame-Smith.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is currently scheduled to open in theaters on September 6.