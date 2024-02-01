Anyone who has seen Tim Burton’s classic Beetlejuice knows how you summon the ghost with the most: You say his name three times.

So that makes the upcoming sequel’s title pretty clever. It’s not Beetlejuice 2. It’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The specifics of the plot have yet to be revealed, but we do know that much of the original cast will return in the film, including Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice, Winona Ryder as Lydia, and Catherine O’Hara as Delia. New members of the cast include Jenna Ortega from Wednesday, who plays Lydia’s daughter Astrid, plus Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Burn Gorman.

The title of the movie, and its final release date were revealed by Warner Bros. in a Facebook post that included the movie’s first teaser poster.

Man, Michael Keaton’s hands look great. I guess when you’re an undead bio-exorcist, you don’t really age all that much in 35 years. (Yes, that’s how long it’s been since the first Beetlejuice, which opened in theaters in 1988.)

This will be the first film sequel to Beetlejuice, although the film — which was a big hit in theaters and on home video back in the day — has previously gotten an animated TV series as well as a 2018 stage adaptation that has kept the characters alive in the minds of fans for hte last few decades.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is scheduled to open in theaters on September 6. And if they’re calling this one Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, I can’t be the only one who reads that and immediately thinks “Oh, well they have to make another sequel after this, and that one’s got to be called Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.” Right?

