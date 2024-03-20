Michael Keaton Is Back as Beetlejuice in First Sequel Photo

Michael Keaton is back as Beetlejuice, and it’s like no time has passed at all.

(Time flies when you are an undead ghost with the most I guess.)

The first image of Keaton in the upcoming sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was just debuted over at Entertainment Weekly. It shows Keaton back in his iconic look as the obnoxious “bio-exorcist,” black and white striped suit and huge green hair and all.

There is also an additional first-look image besides the one of Keaton. From left to right, it shows Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, and Justin Theroux playing a character named Rory.

As for what it was like for Keaton to reassume the role he played for the first time in almost 40 years, director Tim Burton told EW that he “just got back into it ... It was kind of scary for somebody who was maybe not that overly interested in doing it. It was such a beautiful thing for me to see all the cast, but he, sort of like demon possession, just went right back into it.”

Very little is known about the premise of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice beyond the fact that it stars Keaton alongside returning actors Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara as Lydia and Delia Deetz. Jenna Ortega of Netflix’s Wednesday joins the cast as Astrid, Lydia’s daughter. Burton wouldn’t say much about the plot, but he gave EW one significant tidbit about the story, saying that it begins “decades later with a death in the family...”

That's all I will say. There's something that happens that sets things in motion.

Interesting. But who is the character who dies to kick it all off? We’ll find out when Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is scheduled to open in theaters on September 6.

