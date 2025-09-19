Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is a massive hit. But don’t expect to catch it on streaming anytime soon.

The Japanese animated juggernaut currently screening in theaters nationwide won’t release on streaming and VOD until at least 2026, according to a Crunchyroll executive.

Mitchel Berger, executive vice president of global commerce at anime subscription-based service Crunchyroll, dropped the revelation in a recent interview about the film.

“Go see [Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle] in the theater because the theater is the only place you’re going to be able to see this film in 2025,” he told Popverse.

“If you want to see it, go see it in the theater because that's the only place it's going to be available,” the exec reiterated.

This means the anime movie’s release will extend far past the typical 90-day theatrical window, the traditional period of roughly three months during which a theatrically released movie is exclusively screened in theaters before its release onto VOD, streaming, and/or for physical purchase. (You remember DVDs, don’t you?)

While that standard release window has admittedly shrunk in recent years, with some films becoming available on digital within 30 days following their theatrical release, it’s uncommon for modern movies to hit VOD or streaming more than three months after being available to watch in movie theaters.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Train Sets a New Global Standard for Major Anime Films

The new film based on the smash Demon Slayer anime series is currently breaking records at the box office, and is on track to become the highest-grossing Japanese animated movie of all time, beating out its predecessor Demon Slayer: Mugen Train as well as already surpassing previous record-holder Spirited Away and Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name.

Infinity Train has so far grossed over $474 million globally, and enjoyed an impressive $70 million opening weekend in the U.S. The movie broke the record for the biggest opening weekend for an international film released in the U.S., as well as the biggest opening for an R-rated animated feature-length picture.

CNN reports the movie earned $33 million in the U.S. on Friday (September 12) alone, breaking the opening day record previously held by 1999’s Pokémon: The First Movie.

Infinity Train was released in North American theaters on September 12, and is the first of a trilogy that will include Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle 2 in 2027 and a third movie in 2029.

