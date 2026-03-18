A new week means new movies will be streaming at home this weekend. Thankfully, we at ScreenCrush have your handy guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can catch a new anime fantasy adventure as well as a touching bio-drama about the late acting legend Richard Burton. Plus, check out a buzzy new health-related documentary exclusively on Netflix.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover four new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

In this spinoff film set after the events of the hit crime drama series, a self-exiled Tommy Shelby (Cilian Murphy) returns to Birmingham to face his trauma and fight Nazis during World War II. The film will be available to stream exclusively via Netflix beginning March 20.

Where to watch Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man: Netflix.

The Plastic Detox

Following six couples navigating unexplained fertility issues and featuring expert insights, this documentary explores the health impacts of daily plastic exposure, including microplastics and endocrine-disrupting chemicals. The film became available to stream exclusively via Netflix on March 16.

Where to watch The Plastic Detox: Netflix.

READ MORE: The Best New Shows on TV and Streaming This Week

Mr. Burton

Mr. Burton is a British bio-drama that chronicles the early life of Welsh actor Richard Burton, including his transition from wild schoolboy to silver screen star and his adoption by his teacher. The film will become available for rent or purchase at home on March 20.

Where to watch Mr. Burton: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Scarlet

Directed by Mamoru Hosoda and inspired by Shakespeare’s Hamlet, the fantasy-action anime film follows a princess caught in a purgatory-like realm while seeking revenge for the murder of her father. The film became available for rent or purchase at home on March 17.

Where to watch Scarlet: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel

Featuring interviews with Flea and Anthony Kiedis, the music documentary chronicles the band’s early ‘80s formation and rise to stardom from the LA underground scene thanks to the influence of original guitarist Hillel Slovak. The film will be available to stream exclusively via Netflix beginning March 20.

Where to watch The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel: Netflix.

Get our free mobile app