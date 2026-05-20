Brand new movies are streaming at home this weekend. Thankfully, ScreenCrush has your handy weekly guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close. You’re welcome.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from home, finally, as well as The Mummy from Lee Cronin. Plus, check out a brand new Midwestern crime thriller starring Bob Odenkirk.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and new ally Yoshi embark on an intergalactic journey across gravity-defying planets to stop Bowser and Bowser Jr. from taking over in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The animated adventure became available to watch at home via VOD on May 19.

Where to watch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Mile End Kicks

Mile End Kicks follows a young music journalist who, in the summer of 2011, moves to Montreal to write a book about Alanis Morissette, only to find herself entangled in a love triangle between two indie band members. The coming-of-age rom-com became available to watch at home via VOD on May 19.

Where to watch Mile End Kicks: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Normal

An average Midwestern sheriff gets pulled into a dangerous conspiracy involving the Japanese yakuza in Normal. The comedy action-thriller starring Bob Odernkirk became available to watch at home via VOD on May 19.

Where to watch Normal: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Mother Mary

In this psychological drama, a famous pop star falls into a rabbit hole of unresolved trauma as she prepares for a big comeback concert following an on-stage crisis. Mother Mary became available to watch at home via VOD on May 19.

Where to watch Mother Mary: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

The Mummy

A young girl goes missing in the Egyptian desert only to return to her family eight years later mummified and possessed by an ancient demon in this classic movie monster reimagining. The horror movie became available to watch at home via VOD on May 19.

Where to watch The Mummy: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

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