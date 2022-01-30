‘Halo’ TV Series Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

For almost as long as Halo has been around as a game series — and that’s over 20 years now — people have been trying to adapt it to live-action, first as a movie and then as a series. The names of directors who’ve tried to make a Halo movie is like a who’s who of the best action and effects filmmakers in Hollywood; Peter Jackson, Neill Blomkamp, and Guillermo del Toro were all involved at various points, but their proposed movie never got off the ground. On the TV side of things, Steven Spielberg has been involved, and so has Rupert Wyatt.

Spielberg still has a producer credit on the Halo that’s finally coming to Paramount+ streaming later this spring, but this version was developed by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane. The material in the first trailer should look familiar to Halo fans. There’s Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber), along with a war with the Covenant, and Master Chief’s AI Cortana. The trailer also reveals when the long-awaited series finally debuts. Watch it below:

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. In a war for humanity's very survival, our deadliest weapon is our greatest hope. See Master Chief, Cortana, the Covenant, and the other Spartans of Silver Team more in this epic trailer for the new Paramount+ Original Series, Halo. Find the Halo, win the war.

Halo premieres on Paramount+ on March 24. Video game movies are usually awful but maybe a video game TV show will actually be good?

Sign up for Paramount+ here.

Every Video Game Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to Best