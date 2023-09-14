Grab your pumpkin spice latte and your Count Chocula cereal and get ready to hunker down for the next six weeks of Halloween themed entertainment. If you’re a Hulu devotee, the streamer is adding a lot of new horror-themed content for the season; a couple dozen movies and shows, including some brand-new originals and a few recent theatrical horror films.

The highlights include The Boogeyman, based on the Stephen King story, as well as the old Stephen King TV miniseries Rose Red. The Marvel horror special Werewolf By Night will be added after only being available previously on Disney+. And the new Goosebumps TV series, based on the books by R.L. Stine, premieres next month as well.

Here’s Hulu’s full, um, Huluween lineup for 2023...

The Other Black Girl (Hulu Original) - Streaming Now

Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

Jack Russell from Werewolf By Night Disney, Marvel loading...

Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night (2022) - September 15

In anticipation of the “In Color” debut on Disney+, the Original “Werewolf by Night” film will premiere on Hulu. On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.

FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate, Part One - September 21

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her - and her pursuit of motherhood. The series features an all-star cast including Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry, Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

No One Will Save You (2023) - September 22, Hulu

Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever) is a creative and talented young woman who’s been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up—until she’s awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past.

Starz Starz loading...

Ash vs Evil Dead Complete Seasons 1-3 (Starz) - October 1

Ash vs Evil Dead follows Ash, the stock boy, aging lothario and chainsaw-handed monster hunter who has spent the last 30 years avoiding responsibility, maturity and the terrors of the Evil Dead. When a Deadite plague threatens to destroy all of mankind, Ash is finally forced to face his demons –personal and literal. Destiny, it turns out, has no plans to release the unlikely hero from its “Evil” grip.

Crazy Fun Park (Limited Series) - October 1

Crazy Fun Park tells the story of two best friends, Chester and Mapplethorpe, so close that even death can’t keep them apart. After Mapplethorpe is killed at an abandoned theme park, Chester discovers that his friend’s soul has stuck around, along with the ghosts of other teenagers who have died at the fun park since 1979.

Leprechaun Lionsgate loading...

READ MORE: The Worst Horror Movie Cliches We Are Totally Tired of Seeing

Leprechaun 30th Anniversary Film Collection - October 1

This year marks the 30th Anniversary of the debut of the cult-classic film Leprechaun. To celebrate the holiday horror milestone, Hulu is lucky enough to be streaming all eight of the renowned feature films including Leprechaun (1993), Leprechaun 2 (1994), Leprechaun 3 (1995), Leprechaun 4: In Space (1997), Leprechaun in the Hood (2000), Leprechaun: Back 2 the Hood (2003), Leprechaun: Origins (2014), and Leprechaun Returns (2018).

Stephen King’s Rose Red Complete Miniseries (ABC) - October 1

Professor Joyce Reardon (Nancy Travis) and her boyfriend, Steve Rimbauer (Matt Keeslar) lead a group of psychics in an attempt to prove the existence of paranormal phenomena in a house owned by Rimbauer’s family, known as Rose Red, before it is to be sold to developers. Annie Wheaton (Kimberly Brown), an autistic teen who has telekinetic abilities, is accompanied by her sister, Rachel (Melanie Lynskey), and the group is rounded out by Emery Waterman (Matt Ross), Nick Hardaway (Julian Sands), Victor Kandinsky (Kevin Tighe), Pam Asbury (Emily Deschanel), and Cathy Kramer (Judith Ivey). Hoping to explain some of the mysterious deaths and disappearances on the property, the psychics stay in the mansion, but unleash a terrifying force that threatens to destroy them all.

Fright Krewe Season 1 (Hulu Original) - October 2

An ancient prophecy and a Voodoo Queen put misfit teens in charge of saving New Orleans from the biggest demonic threat it’s faced in almost two centuries. But, honestly? Saving the world might be easier than becoming friends.

Appendage Hulu loading...

(2023) (Hulu Original) - October 2

Hannah (Hadley Robinson), a young fashion designer, seems fine on the surface, but secretly struggles with debilitating self-doubt. Soon these buried feelings begin to make Hannah physically sick and sprout into a ferocious growth on her body: The Appendage. As Hannah’s health declines, The Appendage begins to fuel her anxieties – her perceived lack of talent at work, her deteriorating relationships with her boyfriend and best friend, and her parents’ lack of love and understanding. At her breaking point, Hannah makes a shocking discovery—there are others out there like her.

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats - October 2

In this new Halloween stop-motion special, Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald and Daisy are trick-or-treating when Donald spies the spookiest mansion he’s ever seen and assumes it has the best treats. After he convinces his friends to risk a visit, the owner, Witch Hazel, casts a spell that turns them into their costumes. The special features new original music from Emmy Award-nominated songwriter Beau Black (“The Lion Guard”). The special premieres Sunday, October 1, on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney XD at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

THE BOOGEYMAN 20th Century Studios loading...

The Boogeyman (2023) - October 5

From the mind of best-selling author Stephen King comes “The Boogeyman.” High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.

Undead Unluck Season 1 (Hulu Original) - October 6

What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can’t die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he’s been longing for.

Disney Disney loading...

The Mill (2023) (Hulu Original) - October 9

A successful businessman (Lil Rel Howery) wakes up beside an ancient grist mill situated in the center of an open-air prison cell with no idea how he got there. Forced to work as a beast of burden to stay alive, he must find a way to escape before the birth of his child.

Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House (2023) (Hulu Original) - October 12

What would it be like to be trapped in a real-life horror movie? “Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House” (produced by Lion Television US, executive produced by Allison Corn, Stan Hsue, and Andrew Renzi, who also directed) follows the story of Russ McKamey, the Navy Veteran turned master of horror, who lures horror enthusiasts into his web. They find themselves pulled into the no-holds-barred world of McKamey Manor - a haunt that doesn’t end until Russ says so. By cultivating an online persona and a cult-like following, Russ was allowed to display his basest instincts and rewarded with online fame and notoriety. Driven by his personal fixations, he turned his backyard haunt into a bona fide torture chamber: videotaping “contestants,” particularly vulnerable young women, as he sees how far he can push them - both inside and outside of the haunt. Merging documentary storytelling with the visual and cinematic language of a horror film, “Monster Inside” follows three participants as they dive deep into Russ’s world and then find the will to fight back.

Disney Disney loading...

Goosebumps - October 13

Goosebumps, the chilling new series inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling books, follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past. Goosebumps stars Justin Long (“Barbarian”) and Rachael Harris (“Lucifer”), alongside newcomers Zack Morris (“EastEnders”), Isa Briones (“Star Trek: Picard”), Miles McKenna (“Guilty Party”), Ana Yi Puig (“Gossip Girl”) and Will Price (“The Equalizer”). The first five episodes will debut Friday, October 13 on Disney+ and Hulu, with new episodes streaming weekly on both platforms.

Slotherhouse (2023) - October 15

Emily Young, a technology-obsessed sorority senior trapped in the world of popularity, discovers the influence she can gain from having a cute pet, after meeting an exotic pet distributor. Emily’s deep desire to become sorority house President leads to her adopting a poached pet sloth in order to use it to help her get elected new House President. But when bodies slowly begin to pile up in the Sigma Lambda Theta house, Emily and her sorority sisters are slow to realize the deaths are being caused by their new house mascot, Alpha. It isn’t until the girls lock themselves into the house to celebrate the presidential election night that the truth is discovered about their sluggish pet – that this lackluster furball is actually nature’s perfect predator… fueled by revenge, protected by adorableness, and armed with three razor-like claws. Will Emily and her sisters escape the house with their lives? Or is this death-sloth too quick for them?

Living for the Dead Season 1 (Hulu Original) - October 18

From the creators of "Queer Eye," five fabulous, queer ghost hunters criss-cross the country, helping the living by healing the dead. As they explore some of the world’s most infamous haunted locations, they'll shed light on those not seen and illuminate untold stories. Together they'll push past boundaries to bring acceptance to the misunderstood - living and dead. This is "Living For The Dead," Ghost Hunties!

Cobweb (2023) - October 20

Eight-year-old Peter is plagued by a mysterious, constant tap, tap from inside his bedroom wall - a tapping that his parents insist is all in his imagination. As Peter's fear intensifies, he believes that his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr) could be hiding a terrible, dangerous secret and questions their trust. And for a child, what could be more frightening than that?

FX’s American Horror Stories Four-Episode Huluween Event - October 26

American Horror Stories, a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning anthology series American Horror Story, is an anthology series featuring a different horror story each episode.

Get our free mobile app