‘The Nun II’ Announces Streaming Premiere

Right now, pretty much all movie fans want to know is: “What horror movies are out there and where can I stream them?” If you’re on the look out for new horror titles this 2023 Halloween season, then here is one: The Nun II, which is coming to streaming next weekend, just in time for potential Halloween weekend viewing.

The sequel to 2018’s The Nun, which was itself a spinoff from 2016’s The Conjuring 2 (don’t ask me why it’s The Conjuring 2 but it’s The Nun II, I never understand how these sequel titles work), the film was directed by Michael Chaves and stars Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, and Bonnie Aarons, all reprising their roles from the first Nun. As for the plot, well, it’s .. The Nun ... II. It also features Storm Reid and Anna Popplewell.

The film premiered in theaters at the beginning of September, and has earned more than $250 million worldwide against a budget of around $40 million. But if you missed it in theaters, it will be streaming on Max this Halloween.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

THE NUN II, the next chapter in the story of “The Nun,” the highest grossing entry in the juggernaut $2 billion “The Conjuring” Universe, which this year celebrates its tenth anniversary. 1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun.

Yeah, nothing worse than not only coming face-to-face with a demon nun, but doing it more than once. That’s gotta be a major bummer when that keeps happening to you.

The Nun II premieres on Max on October 27.

