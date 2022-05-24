‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Is Now on Streaming

Things didn’t get off to the best start for movie version of Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog. First there was that whole matter of the design of the character in the film looking like some unholy beast from an H.P. Lovecraft story, only much, much scarier. But then Paramount delayed Sonic, reworked the character so the very sight of him didn’t make people want to void their bowels, and the film became a hit — so much so that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was quickly (hah) put into production.

Surprisingly, Sonic 2 did even better in theaters than the original. The movie has grossed $181 million in the U.S. to date, along with $375 million worldwide. That makes it the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2022 so far. Given the character’s cinematic origins as Ugly Sonic, that’s downright impressive.

If you missed Sonic 2 in theaters, you’ve got another chance as the film is now available on streaming. Or if one viewing wasn’t enough, and you just want to bask in Idris Elba’s performance as Knuckles over and over again, you can do that too. Sonic 2 is streaming right now on Paramount+.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

So there you have it. Jim Carrey’s deranged Dr. Robotnik versus a decidedly non-weird looking Sonic. What more could you possibly want? Actually, if you enjoy the film and you do want more Sonic, you might want to check out the new Chip ’N Dale: Rescue Rangers movie on Disney+. We’re not gonna spoil it, but just trust us: It’s worth going out of your way to see.

Sign up for a free trial of Paramount+ here.

The Worst Superhero Movies Ever Made We love superhero movies here at ScreenCrush, but the genre is not without its share of flops. Here we rank the worst of the worst.