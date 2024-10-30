There seem to be two different kinds of fast food. One kind encompasses familiar, comforting favorites; burgers, fries, tacos. Foods you ate as a kid; foods you eat as an adult to briefly feel like a kid again.

That’s one kind. The other kind? Basically the weirdest food ever conceived. Foods that never before existed in the history of the world. Foods that arguably shouldn’t have existed! But words like “shouldn’t” mean nothing to fast food chefs — except maybe a challenge.

This list is about that second kind of fast food, the strangest items ever to grace fast food menus in this country. (The strange fast food items to grace fast food menus in other countries are so wild and so numerous that they deserve their own list.) We’re talking about foods that look like one thing and taste like another. We’re talking about a pizza with hot dogs (and mustard!) on the crust. We’re talking about a latte that tastes like buffalo wings. When I say weird, I mean weeeeeird.

Most of these items were only available for a short time. (The buffalo wing latte was not an all-time best-seller. Shocking, I know.) But they were real, and for one brief, shining moment, they were spectacular. Or at least spectacularly crazy. Now pass the mustard, I’m going to have some pizza with hot dogs in the crust.

The Weirdest Fast Food Menu Items Ever

