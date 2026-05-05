I Ate Everything on Burger King’s ‘Mandalorian and Grogu’ Menu

Somehow ... movie tie-in food returned.

And this time, it’s one of the franchises with the longest histories of fast-food tie-ins. In honor of (and, more importantly, in promotion of) The Mandalorian and Grogu, Burger King — which really should have temporarily renamed itself Burger Emperor to set the mood — just launched an entire limited-time menu of Star Wars food. As Yoda famously said, “Saturated, its fats are!”

The Burger King/Star Wars partnership began a long time ago — all the way back in 1977, when the burger-slinging chain hyped the release of the very first movie with a series of Star Wars collectibles. Any “regular serving” of Coke (for 59 cents plus tax!) got you one of four “bright, colorful Star Wars glasses.” To boost soda sales and hold customers’ attention for as long as possible, a different glass was available each week for an entire month.

The more things change the more they stay the same; 50 years later, Burger King and Star Wars have four new Mandalorian “Collectible Cups,” although this time they’re made of plastic rather than glass. BK also invented some brand-new Star Wars foods to go with the cups, including a variation on the classic Whopper, several otherworldly side dishes, and a shake supposedly inspired by those blue cookies Grogu sometimes munches.

The Way of the Mandalore is an ancient religion followed by especially observant Mandalorians whose beliefs demand they never take off their helmets — which makes it really hard to eat cheddar ranch tots — and always take special care of orphaned “foundlings” like little Grogu. The Way of the Singalore is a medically unsound diet consisting entirely of foods inspired by motion pictures and television shows. If they make it, I eat it and write about it.

So less than a week after I guzzled blue milk, I shall now turn more Star Wars-based calories into content. Let’s begin.

I Ate Everything on Burger King’s The Mandalorian and Grogu Menu Burger King is offering an entire menu of foods inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu. I had to eat all of them.

READ MORE: I Also Ate Everything on Burger King’s SpongeBob SquarePants Menu (I Need to Be Stopped)