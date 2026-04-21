Cue “The Imperial March”...

Get ready, fans of weird fast food inspired by movies. Burger King announced today a whole menu of items (and a BK crown!) inspired by the new Star Wars film, The Mandalorian and Grogu.

They proudly proclaim that this “limited-time menu is packed with bold flavors, fun packaging, and epic Star Wars offerings designed to delight fans of all ages. When it comes to flavor, this is the way.”

The menu includes...

BBQ Bounty Whopper – A flame-grilled ¼ lb. of 100% beef*, served in a helmet-shaped carton inspired by the galaxy's most legendary bounty hunter. Loaded with melty Swiss, crispy pickle chips, bacon, lettuce, tomato and smothered in creamy Bounty BBQ Sauce.

– A flame-grilled ¼ lb. of 100% beef*, served in a helmet-shaped carton inspired by the galaxy's most legendary bounty hunter. Loaded with melty Swiss, crispy pickle chips, bacon, lettuce, tomato and smothered in creamy Bounty BBQ Sauce. Grogu's Blue Cookie Shake – A hyperspace swirl of creamy soft serve blended with blue sugar cookie syrup and topped with Grogu's favorite snack – blue cookies!

– A hyperspace swirl of creamy soft serve blended with blue sugar cookie syrup and topped with Grogu's favorite snack – blue cookies! Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fries – Crispy white meat Chicken Fries seasoned with parmesan and garlic, served in a Grogu-themed carton with garlic dipping sauce on the side to fuel your next adventure.

– Crispy white meat Chicken Fries seasoned with parmesan and garlic, served in a Grogu-themed carton with garlic dipping sauce on the side to fuel your next adventure. Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots – Perfectly crispy tots stuffed with melty cheddar cheese, fluffy potatoes, & ranch seasoning, served in an Imperial-themed carton.

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READ MORE: I Ate Everything on P.F. Chang’s Freakier Friday Menu

In a nod to Star Wars fast food tie-ins of the past, Burger King is also offering four “collectible cups” with images from The Mandalorian and Grogu, available for purchase for anyone who buys a “Bounty Bundle” (all of the items above), a BBQ Bounty Whopper Combo or a 12 piece order of Grogu’s Garlic Chicken Fry combo. (Try saying that one five times fast.)

I will say this: I do like that the shake is blue, both in homage to classic Star Wars drink blue milk, as well as to Grogu’s own predilection for those little blue space macarons he’s always munching. I’m not sure Din Djarin strikes me as a guy who’d eat a burger with crispy pickle chips on it, but that’s a discussion for another time.

Burger King’s Mandalorian and Grogu menu goes on sale, appropriately, on May the 4th. The film itself opens in theaters on May 22.