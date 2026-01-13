The Most Random ‘Simpsons’ Celebrity Cameos Ever

At the time of this post’s publication, The Simpsons has produced 37 seasons of television and over 48,120 episodes. (I’m bad at math; I could be off by a few.) After hundreds of hours of adventures, it’s hard to believe there are any stories left to tell about Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie, and all of their friends in Springfield.

One of the ways the show has remained fresh across its 63,459 episodes is by bringing in all sorts of people from around the world to voice new residents of and visitors to Springfield. When you make 98,000 episodes of a cartoon, you’re will inevitably exhaust the potential for A-list guest stars. As a result, over time The Simpsons has included more and more amusingly random cameos, from Nobel prize winners to chess masters.

The list below collects 20 of the most obscure celebrities (a term that you might need to use loosely in some cases) to voice themselves on The Simpsons. “Themselves” is the key word. Literally hundreds of voices have guest starred on the show through the years, but most have portrayed fictional characters. Steve Martin, for example, appeared on The Simpsons not as Steve Martin, enduring comedy icon and persistent banjo player, but as “Ray Patterson,” Springfield’s sanitation commissioner.

The Most Random Simpsons Celebrity Cameo Some very unexpected faces have appeared in Springfield over the decades.

All the people in the list below, on the other hand, voiced themselves. Admittedly The Simpsons’ version of themselves sometimes acted a little strange (and had four fingers), but they were recognizably an actual person from our own reality. No matter what else they achieve in this life, they will always belong to the world of Springfield too.

READ MORE: Every Simpsons Chalkboard Gag, Ranked From Worst to Best