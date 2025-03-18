My childhood dream from when I was 12 years old — a channel that shows nothing but The Simpsons 24 hours a day, 7 days a week — is finally a reality.

That’s because Disney+ announced they are adding a 24/7 stream of The Simpsons episodes to their lineup of live programming. According to the press release, at launch the channel will show “767 episodes across seasons 1-35 programmed in chronological order.”

(Yes, there are now almost 300 hours of Simpsons episodes.)

Of course, all of these episodes are already available on Disney+ on demand, and you can pick and choose which ones you want to watch in any order. But who wants to make a decision about what Simpsons to watch out of 767 possible choices? This takes all that thought out of it. Just click play and stream for as long as you feel like paying for a Disney+ subscription.

The press release also says that the programming on the Simpsons stream “will be refreshed monthly.” The stream is available to “Premium subscribers” of Disney

Disney+’s 24/7 Simpsons stream launches today. Other streams available for Premium Disney+ subscribers include “Hits & Heroes” (which has Marvel movies and assorted action franchises), “Throwbacs” (nostalgic Disney content), and “Real Life” (documentaries and biopics). There are also streams for ABC News and shows for younger viewers that are available for ll Disney+ users.

Disney+ also just added the latest Best Picture winner at the Academy Awards, Anora, which is a wonderful film and also a very fun thing to watch on Disney+. You could even make it a thematically-appropriate double feature with Cinderella.

