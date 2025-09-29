A New ‘Simpsons’ Movie Is Headed to Theaters

Woo hoo! A new Simpsons movie is officially happening, and scheduled to open in theaters in a little under two years.

20th Century Studios revealed the existence of the film on Monday, and confirmed its upcoming release date in the summer of 2027, with a post on The Simpsons’ official Instagram account that included the first early poster for the film.

The tagline: “Homer’s coming back for seconds.”

The announcement didn’t include any mention of casting, which Simpsons writers and directors are involved, or any sort of plot. Just Homer, a pink donut, and a bunch of number twos.

The first Simpsons movie — which was boldly and brilliantly titled The Simpsons Movie — opened in theaters on July 27, 2007. So, yes, the sequel will be happening almost exactly 20 years later, to the day. Astonishingly, The Simpsons has continued to pump out 20+ episodes every single year in the interim, and the show had been on the air for almost 20 years before the film premiered. The show has already produced almost 800 episodes across 37 seasons.

The sequel teaser poster is a callback to the original teaser poster for The Simpsons Movie.

Despite the prevalence of Simpsons content on television, The Simpsons Movie was a major worldwide hit, grossing over $536 million worldwide. In that regard, it’s kind of incredible the franchise waited 20 years to make another.

The Simpsons Movie sequel is currently scheduled to open in theaters on July 23, 2027. Disney renewed The Simpsons TV show for four more seasons on April 2, 2025. So the franchise will at least be around for its 40th season and beyond.

