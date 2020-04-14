Westworld Season 3 Episode 5 was a major turning point for the season and maybe for the entire series. The episode is called “Genre” — and Westworld has always been about mixing genres like the Western and science-fiction. In this episode, Caleb experiences multiple genres in succession, including film noir, action, and romance. There are references to specific films like Apocalypse Now and Love Story.

That’s just the beginning of the Easter eggs, references, and secrets in the episode. The video below from ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey breaks them all down, along with some theories about what this hour means for the future of Westworld. What is the meaning of all the eclipse symbolism on the show? Why is Bernard so irreplaceable? Watch our full breakdown of “Genre” and find out:

If you liked this video about the Easter eggs in the fifth episode of Westworld, check out some of our other videos, including our Easter eggs from the first, second, third, and fourth episode of the season, plus our recap of the first two seasons of Westworld. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of Westworld premiere on HBO every Sunday night, so tune in and then come back here for more Easter egg videos.