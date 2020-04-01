Every Easter Egg in ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episode 3

Westworld’s third episode opens up the season's main mystery: Who Is Charlotte Hale? What host is that inside her body? And what’s her endgame?

As always, there are layers of symbolism in the episode that we're here to unpack for you. In the video below, ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey breaks down everything in Episode 3 of Westworld Season 3, from the meaning of the episode’s title, to the theme of the episode, to the meaning of Charlotte’s son’s name, Nathan — and how a historical Nathan Hale may give us some clues to what’s going to happen on the rest of this season. We also have some big theories we want to discuss too — so watch our full Westworld video right here:

If you liked this video about the Easter eggs in the third episode of Westworld, check out some of our other videos, including our Easter eggs from the first and second episode of the season, plus our recap of the first two seasons of Westworld. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of Westworld premiere on HBO every Sunday night, so tune in and then come back here for more Easter egg videos.