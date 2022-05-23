Everything You Need to Know About ‘Obi-Wan’ Before His TV Show

When Ewan McGregor stars in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, he will be continuing the saga of a character that is now more than 45 years old. Obi-Wan’s journey has passed through films, animated series, comics, and novels. To fully appreciate the new show, it helps to have a solid knowledge of what’s happened so far.

If your memory is a little hazy, or you never got around to watching Star Wars: The Clone Wars, we’re here to help. In our latest Star Wars video, we recap all those years of Obi-Wan stories that lead up to the new show. We run through The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, all those seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and even go through some of the key comics that bridge the period between Revenge of the Sith and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Plus we do it all in just over 15 minutes. Check it out:

