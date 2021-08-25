The Secret Villain Behind This Week’s ‘What If…?’

The following post contains SPOILERS for Episode 3 of What If...?

The third episode of What If...? is a murder mystery. Someone is picking off the potential candidates for the Avengers Initiative one by one: Iron Man, Thor, Hawkeye, Hulk, Black Widow. One by one, they fall under strange circumstances. In the end, it turns out to be Hank Pym, who blames Nick Fury for the death of his daughter Hope after she became a S.H.I.E.L.D. Pym killed them all out of a twisted desire for revenge.

But who killed Hope? The show never says. But in our latest What If...? video we speculate that a major Marvel villain could have been behind not just Hope’s murder, but behind all of the murders on this episode, secretly manipulating Hank Pym to further his own goals. Want to know who? Well, the thumbnail below is a bit of a clue. Click it to watch the video and find out more:

