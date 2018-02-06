With the current Star Wars trilogy nearing an end, Lucasfilm is looking ahead to the future of the iconic franchise. Not content to have merely one new series of Star Wars films on the horizon (courtesy of Rian Johnson), the studio is hedging its bets with a second series; in a pop culture marriage to rival that of Disney and Fox, Lucasfilm has enlisted the creators of Game of Thrones to work their mega-budget magic on the galaxies far, far away. But what exactly will this new series be about? We have some ideas.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be exceptional storytellers (and skilled managers of massive budgets and scale) on HBO, and with Game of Thrones entering its final season, it was only a matter of time before a major studio hired them to take on a big franchise. Perhaps taking one of those hellacious TeeFury mash-up shirts as a sign, Kathleen Kennedy called dibs on the dragon-loving duo.

Realistically, it’s probably going to be several years before we see what these guys cooked up (unless they get fired first). In the interest of boredom, we came up with a few ideas for what Benioff and Weiss’ Star Wars series will be about based on their established storytelling proclivities.