Why Are Disney’s Live-Action Remakes So Bad?

Disney’s latest live-action remake, Lilo & Stitch, is a huge box-office hit, grossing hundreds of millions of dollars worldwide in a matter of days. But the movie has only gotten so-so reviews from critics and some audiences — and that follows Disney’s Snow White, which bombed at the box office and got even worse reviews from critics. That follows Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, which followed a similar pattern, grossing a fraction of what the first live-action Lion King earned in theaters.

Why does this keep happening? That’s the subject of our latest Disney video, which looks at all these recent Disney live-action remakes to identify issues that keep repeating throughout all of them. We’ll also discuss the difference between remake and adaptation (trust us, they’re very different), and explore what Disney could do to make these movies better moving forward.

Watch our full breakdown of Disney’s live-action remake problem below:

