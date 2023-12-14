Sometimes it seems like nobody likes Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones. On our own ScreenCrush ranking of every Star Wars movie, it comes right near the bottom, only ahead of the animated Clone Wars movie. The scene where Anakin talks about sand and how much he hates sand, and why sand is bad is always getting picked on and made fun of.

But Attack of the Clones deserves more love. It has some of the best character moments in any Star Wars movie. It really establishes characters like Anakin Skywalker and Emperor Palpatine, and explains all of their motivations through the rest of the series. And in our latest Star Wars video, we explain why — sand monologue notwithstanding — Attack of the Clones is so massively important to the full Star Wars saga, and why it deserves to be reconsidered as one of the underrated classics of the franchise.

Justice for George Lucas’ vision! Watch our full look at the film below...

