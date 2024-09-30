Lupita Nyong’o Wants to Make a ‘Wild Robot’ Sequel

Lupita Nyong’o would love to make a sequel to The Wild Robot.

The 41-year-old actress stars as the lovable and inquisitive android Roz in the upcoming animated DreamWorks movie — which is based on the Peter Brown novel of the same name — and has shared her excitement over a possible follow-up flick.

When NBC Insider asked the A Quiet Place: Day One actress if she would be happy to appear in a potential sequel, she said: “Oh, my goodness, yes. I mean, I love Roz. I love this project. It’s a good thing Peter Brown wrote three books! I would revisit her in a heartbeat.”

Director Chris Sanders added that he and the rest of the team would also be keen to continue working on the series.

He said: "I would very much like to. I think the entire crew really, really involved themselves in this film in a way that I’ve never seen before, myself included. This was a labor of love on the part of everybody at the studio, and yes, I think I’d love to go and stay here for a while."

The Wild Robot, which also stars Mark Hamill, Pedro Pascal, Bill Nighy and Catherine O’Hara, follows Roz the android who comes to learn how to adapt and communicate with the local wildlife after being stranded on a remote island.

While she loved working on the picture, Nyong’o previously admitted making the flick hadn’t been a completely smooth experience after finding that the “super-positive voice” she used for Roz strained her vocals and gave her a polyp — a non-cancerous growth that can form on one or both vocal cords.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Myers, she told the host: "[Roz] goes through this journey to finding, I guess, what we would call humanity, like empathy. And so at the start of the movie, I chose to do this very, kind of like, super-positive voice. And it was, like, just not in my vocal register, which is a lot lower.

“I did it for way too long over a number of days, and I got a vocal polyp.”

The Wild Robot is in theaters now.

