Will Ferrell Is a Foul-Mouthed Dog in the ‘Strays’ Trailer

Now here is a good idea for a comedy: What if Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey was actually a story about a dog that has been mistreated? And instead of desperately trying to get home to their loving master, they were fighting their way back to their owner so they could get revenge by biting off their genitals?

That’s the premise of Strays, which stars the voice of Will Ferrell as a mutt named Reggie, who has been abandoned by his jerk of an owner (played by Will Forte) and vows to find him and bite his junk off. The film’s first trailer features plenty of R-rated humor, and includes adorable dogs drinking beer, eating magic mushrooms, and humping stuff. Plus, Strays was directed by Josh Greenbaum, whose last movie was the all-time classic comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar. This seems like a can’t miss combination.

Check out the first trailer for Strays below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte; The Last Man on Earth, Nebraska), Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose. But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Oscar® winner Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is. Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug and Bug’s pals—Maggie (Isla Fisher; Now You See Me, Wedding Crashers), a smart Australian Shepherd who has been sidelined by her owner’s new puppy, and Hunter (Randall Park; Always Be My Maybe, Aquaman), an anxious Great Dane who’s stressed out by his work as an emotional support animal—together hatch a plan and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home … and make Doug pay by biting off the appendage he loves the most. (Hint: It’s not his foot).

Strays is scheduled to open in theaters on June 9.

