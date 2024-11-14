It’s been a decade since Cameron Diaz made a movie. (Technically it’s been a decade since she made three movies; in 2014 she appeared in The Other Woman, Sex Tape, and Annie.) Diaz confirmed in 2018 that she considered herself retired, but six years later she is now un-retired and starring in the appropriately titled Back in Action. The film is coming to Netflix in very early 2025.

Diaz stars opposite Jamie Foxx (who previously worked with Diaz in that film version of Annie, as well as the film Any Given Sunday); Back in Action looks like a more adult-oriented Spy Kids: It’s about a married pair of former spies, whose kids don’t know about their violent pasts, until they’re called back to (you guessed it) action. (The trailer name checks The Bourne Identity, but I dunno, the whole family dynamic gives it more of a Spy Kids vibe to me, with maybe a dash of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.)

The film is directed by Seth Gordon, whose previous work includes The King of Comedy, Horrible Bosses, Identity Thief, and the movie version of Baywtch. The cast of the film also includes Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, Rylan Jackson and Glenn Close.

Watch the trailer for the film below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

Back in Action is set to premiere on Netflix on January 17.

