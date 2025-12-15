The Worst Netflix Movies of 2025

We’ve come to the end of another calendar year, which means it’s time to take stock of what we’ve done and seen and argued about and use all of that data to craft some absolutely correct end of the year lists. Whether they’re best of, worst of, or a little more neutral, we’ve got lots of opinions and plenty of room to expand upon them in these lists of ours.

Here, you’ll find the absolute worst of everything Netflix had to offer in 2025, feature film-wise. We previously discussed the best of the streamer’s cinematic pursuits, from animated modern classics to sober character studies, but, unfortunately, now it’s time to focus on its less admirable endeavors. Or fortunately, because if there’s one thing we love to do, it’s tell you what not to watch.

And, hey, a lot of these purportedly terrible Netflix movies aren’t all that bad. I mean, at least they didn’t unleash another Red Notice upon us this year. But, sometimes, “not all that bad” is still pretty bad, and Netflix is uniquely capable of delivering a year’s worth of stinkers.

Some of these movies have the kind of star caliber or buzzy director whose output you would at least expect to be pretty good, only to be all the more disappointed when it turns out your instincts were wrong. Others are sequels to more beloved properties, wild sci-fi swings that totally fail to connect, relentlessly weepy academia-romances, befuddling mystery-thrillers, and every other combination of genres. Without further ado, here’s every Netflix movie you should have skipped this year — or avoid if you haven’t seen them yet.

The 10 Worst Netflix Movies of 2025 We hope you didn't watch any of these terrible Netflix movies this year. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

