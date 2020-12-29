‘Wonder Woman 4’ Concept Already Planned By Patty Jenkins

Whether or not you deeply resonated with Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel train is moving right along. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Patty Jenkins shared her plans for not just one, but two more Wonder Woman movies. That’s right, there's already a story for Wonder Woman 4.

Wonder Woman 1984 grossed $16.7 million in North America, the highest of any movie since the pandemic started. After Wonder Woman 1984’s considerably successful opening weekend in theaters and on HBO Max, Wonder Woman 3 is on the fast-track to production. Jenkins will return as director and Gal Gadot will continue portraying Diana Prince. But Jenkins is looking even further down the line, assembling an overview for a fourth installment, which would complete the series.

“The story continues after this in movies that I may or may not direct,” said Jenkins. “I have two more stories that become the completion of this story and it’s all about women stepping in as women, in the most loving kind pure and natural way. And making a difference in the world without having to change who they are to do it.” Before Jenkins will direct Wonder Woman 3 and possibly number four, she must complete work on her upcoming Star Wars film, Rogue Squadron.

What’s interesting is that Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich previously stated that Wonder Woman 3 would finalize the trilogy. There has also been much speculation that Wonder Woman 3 will take place in the present day. This means that Wonder Woman 4 could likely be a standalone movie. It’s also possible that it could introduce other DC heroes from the current DCEU timeline into Diana Prince’s story.