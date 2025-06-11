Okay, so Madame Web was not exactly successful. (Okay, so it stunk.) But no one sets out to make a bad movie. And the original plans for Madame Web were way more ambitious and way more interesting. At one point, Madame Web was going to actually be a Spider-Man spinoff, one that would have provided a full-fledged origin story for Peter Parker.

Actually, Sony made the movie this way but then because of their deal with Marvel over the shared rights to Spider-Man, they are reportedly not allowed to use Peter Parker or Spider-Man in any of their spinoff movies — like Madame Web. So after they made this version of Madame Web that was much more closely tied to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker (and, by extension, the MCU) they had to hastily recut the movie to remove all the overt Spidey references.

In our latest Marvel breakdown video, we’ll discuss this very strange deal between Marvel and Sony, how it affected Madame Web, and why the original plan for Madame Web is so good, it’s actually kind of heartbreaking that it didn’t work out. Watch it below:

