My grandmother loved Frank Sinatra, so I listened to a lot of his music growing up. One my favorite Sinatra songs is “The Best Is Yet to Come.” I love its hopeful message — still it’s a real good bet, the best is yet to come.

But I will be honest here. Part of why that hopeful message appeals to me is because I am not, by nature, an optimistic person. I do not see a glass that’s half full. I see one that’s half empty, and wait a minute did you drink out of this glass? No, because I saw you holding a glass. Was it this glass? Well, of course you can take a drink if you want. But if you had half the water in this glass, then the other half of the water is tainted with your germs and I don’t want it. (No offense.)

By the same token, when I hear “The Best Is Yet to Come,” I sometimes think to myself if the best is yet to come, then that means we’ve had to endure the worst of the worst already.

Like, for example, the 21 movies below, which represent ScreenCrush’s picks for the 21 worst movies released so far in the 21st century. (And remember: Technically speaking, the 21st century started in 2001. The year 2000 doesn’t count! You get a pass this time, Battlefield Earth. This pathetic pile of man-animal has decided to spare you!)

These movies are all quite terrible; not quite the plums you’d pick out of the tree of life. But always remember: The best is yet to come.

The 21 Worst Movies of the 21st Century So Far From 2001 to today, here are worst movies we’ve ever seen.

