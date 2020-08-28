An ‘X-Files’ Animated Comedy Series Is In Development

The truth is still out there. Only this time it’s animated.

Variety reports that Fox is currently developing what’s being called an “animated X-Files comedy spinoff.” Here is how they describe the project, which is currently titled The X-Files: Albuquerque:

The show would revolve around an office full of misfit agents who investigate X-Files cases too wacky, ridiculous or downright dopey for Mulder and Scully to bother with. They’re basically the X-Files’ B-team.

On paper, that sounds a lot like Star Trek: Lower Decks, the new animated Star Trek comedy about the low-level staff of a Federation ship, that’s currently airing on CBS All Access. While X-Files creator Chris Carter is involved as an executive producer, neither David Duchovny or Gillian Anderson are currently set to appear on the series.

The X-Files has already had one new show during the ongoing TV revival boom; Duchovny and Anderson reprised their roles as Agents Mulder and Scully in two new X-Files seasons of 16 total episodes in the mid-2010s. In the show’s heyday, it also launched two feature films featuring Mulder and Scully, as well as spinoffs Millennium and The Lone Gunmen, so extending the franchise in news ways is nothing new. In the conspiracy-minded 2020s, the time seems right for more X-Files. It’s good this series is animated, though; at this point, people might just assume the X-Files are a documentary.